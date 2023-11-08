Casey’s Honored by the Women’s Forum of New York for Gender Parity on Its Corporate Board

ANKENY, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASY) is recognized by the Women’s Forum of New York at its “Breakfast of Corporate Champions” (BCC) event, for achieving at least 40 percent female representation on their board of directors. Forty percent of Casey’s board seats are held by women, and the third largest convenience retailer is recognized as a leader for promoting women’s leadership in the boardroom.

“Casey’s is committed to gender balance and diversity across our entire organization. Having a diverse Board of Directors is one example of this focus and we are honored to be recognized by the Women’s Forum of New York,” said Darren Rebelez, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Casey’s.

This year, the Women’s Forum will salute the 233 companies, from the S&P 500 and Fortune 1000, that have achieved 40 percent, or more, female representation on their corporate boards. All “Corporate Champion” honored companies, from 2011 to 2023, have exceeded the national average of board seats held by women (source: BoardEx, June 2021). The Women’s Forum recognizes the critical role of Casey’s leadership in accelerating change to help make gender equity a business priority, and for driving intent to action.

“Congratulations to Casey’s CEO and Board as a 2023 honoree at the Women’s Forum of New York Breakfast of Corporate Champions for having 40 percent women on their board exceeding the national S&P 500 average of 33 percent,” said Janice Ellig, CEO of Ellig Group, and founder and Chair of the Women’s Forum of New York’s Breakfast of Corporate Champions. “Casey’s commitment to gender diversity has been recognized for exceeding the national average and will be making their fourth appearance at the biennial Breakfast of Corporate Champions.”

The Women’s Forum “Corporate Board Initiative” reflects the organization’s belief that change happens more quickly when it’s driven from the top. The initiative focuses on company leadership, including CEOs, Directors, and Nominating and Governing Chairs, working to advance the appointment of women with the overarching goal to achieve gender parity on corporate boards.

To learn more about the Women's Forum of New York, and the organization’s Corporate Board Initiative, please visit https://www.womensforumny.org/.

About Casey’s

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,500 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

About Women’s Forum of New York

The Women’s Forum of New York is a network of women leaders representing the highest levels of professional achievement across all sectors of business, industry, and spheres of influence throughout New York City. The by-invitation membership of more than 500 women is dedicated to the advancement of women's leadership through programs which personally and professionally enrich members' lives, including The Education Fund, which enables talented women whose potential has been disrupted by adversity to resume their education, and the Corporate Board Initiative, which extends and expands the contribution of women leaders through corporate board participation. Founded in 1974, the Women's Forum of New York is the founding flagship of the International Women's Forum, a global organization of over 8000 outstanding women leaders and, currently, 76 Forums around the world.