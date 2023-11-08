Greenlight Appoints Janet Lamkin to its Board of Directors

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenlight® Financial Technology, Inc. ("Greenlight"), the fintech company on a mission to help parents raise financially-smart kids, today announced the addition of Janet Lamkin to its Board of Directors.

Janet is an industry veteran with more than 30 years’ experience in building innovative brands across consumer and financial services sectors. She currently serves as Senior Vice President, Global Market and Community Innovation at United Airlines, where she leads global innovation initiatives to drive business growth and increase market share. Prior to joining United Airlines, Janet held several senior leadership positions during her 20-year career at Bank of America, including President, California and Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs. Janet was also the first female CEO of the California Bankers Association, the largest state banking association in the country.

“ Greenlight continues to advance its mission to empower parents to raise financially-smart kids,” said Tim Sheehan, co-founder and CEO of Greenlight. “ With Janet’s expertise in leading world-class brands, we look forward to growing awareness of our innovative family banking solutions even further, benefiting millions more families.”

“ Greenlight is the family finance industry leader, unmatched in its innovative product and mission-driven brand,” said Janet Lamkin. “ With a strong foundation in place, I’m honored to join the Board as the company advances towards its next phase of growth and innovation.”

Greenlight serves more than 6 million parents and kids, who have collectively saved more than $500 million and invested more than $40 million towards their financial futures. The company collaborates with leading financial institutions and technology companies, including JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Amazon, and is widely recognized as a best-in-class fintech innovator, recently named as a Forbes Fintech 50, Good Housekeeping Best Parenting Award, and Real Simple Smart Money Award winner.

To date, Greenlight has raised more than $550 million from top financial institutions like JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Ally, Synchrony, Truist, and Curql, a strategic investor made up of more than 100 credit unions.

Greenlight Financial Technology is the family fintech company on a mission to help parents raise financially-smart kids. Its product, Greenlight, is an award-winning banking app, complete with a debit card for kids and teens, cash-back credit card, and safety features for the whole family. Parents can automate allowance, manage chores, set flexible spend controls, and invest for their family’s future. Kids and teens learn to earn, save, spend wisely, give, invest, and manage credit. Together, families can also stay safe and connected with location sharing, SOS alerts, and crash detection with 911 dispatch.

The Greenlight Debit Card is issued by Community Federal Savings Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International. The Greenlight Family Cash Card is issued by First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO®), member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International. Greenlight Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, provides investment advisory services to its clients. Investing involves risk and may include the loss of principal. Greenlight is a financial technology company, not a bank. The Greenlight app facilitates banking services through Greenlight's bank partners. For more information, please visit: greenlight.com.