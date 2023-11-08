Neurolutions, Inc. and Kandu Health Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Access to Breakthrough Brain Computer Interface (BCI) and Remote Support for Stroke Rehabilitation

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. & CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neurolutions, Inc., the leader in the use of non-invasive brain computer interface (BCI) technology for post-stroke therapy, and Kandu™ Health, a tech enabled health care services company that is changing the course of stroke recovery and post-acute care, today announced a strategic partnership aimed to raise the standard of care for post-stroke recovery. Through this partnership, Kandu Health’s expert clinicians will support Neurolutions by providing clinical consultation and assessments of stroke survivors to determine patients who may benefit from Neurolution’s IpsiHand System.

Kandu Health provides remote, multidisciplinary support to stroke survivors and care partners after hospital discharge through a team of clinically licensed navigators and an easy-to-use app. The IpsiHand System is a breakthrough therapeutic device and the only FDA-cleared, commercially available solution that enables non-invasive, at-home rehabilitation for stroke survivors affected by chronic motor deficits. The alliance between Neurolutions and Kandu Health offers stroke survivors streamlined, expert clinical assessment for the IpsiHand System, reducing the barriers to accessing this life-changing technology.

“ The Neurolutions IpsiHand is a next-generation solution that meets stroke survivors where they are and empowers them through advanced thought-driven neurotechnology. By partnering with Kandu Health, we can ensure that individuals who most need the IpsiHand System are able to get it in a timely manner, and with the critical clinical support needed to optimize patient care,” said Leo Petrossian, CEO of Neurolutions, Inc. “ We believe this will significantly expedite the recovery journey for countless stroke survivors.”

Kandu Health’s expertise in creating tech-enabled solutions for stroke recovery is a strong complement to Neurolutions’ IpsiHand System. Kandu Health’s integrated approach ensures that stroke survivors, clinicians, and care partners are connected, supported, and equipped with the resources throughout the recovery process.

“ By combining our educational and clinical support with Neurolutions’ technology, we are taking a critical step forward in the way we approach and manage stroke recovery; allowing access and engagement from the comfort of a patient’s own home,” said Kirsten Carroll, CEO of Kandu Health. “ This partnership is poised to offer patients an unprecedented level of care and support during an immensely vulnerable time of life.”

About Neurolutions, Inc.

Neurolutions is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from neurological conditions. Our mission is to develop innovative solutions that address the unmet needs of patients. We are focused on advancing the field of neurorehabilitation through cutting-edge research and development.

The IpsiHand System is a breakthrough therapeutic device in neurorehabilitation that uses brain-computer interface technology developed for chronic stroke patients with an impaired upper extremity to help regain function after stroke. The IpsiHand device has been clinically validated and has received FDA clearance for use in the United States. https://neurolutions.com

About Kandu Health, Inc.

Kandu Health is a commercial-stage Imperative Care company that provides tech-enabled healthcare services to people recovering from stroke. Kandu Health develops integrated multidisciplinary solutions that aid in the stroke recovery process for stroke survivors, their clinicians, and care partners. Kandu Health provides hospital staff and payers with assurance that their patients are safe and connected to the best resources. Kandu Health began offering its program with its first hospital partners in the greater Los Angeles and South New Jersey areas. Kandu Health is based in Campbell, CA. https://kanduhealth.com.