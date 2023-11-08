Walker & Dunlop Partners with BCREN to Increase Real Estate Industry Diversity

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is proud to announce its strategic partnership with the Black Commercial Real Estate Network (BCREN), a dynamic organization dedicated to creating opportunities and networks for Black professionals within the real estate industry.

" Our collaboration with Walker & Dunlop is a significant step towards creating a more equitable and inclusive commercial real estate landscape. Through this alliance, we will be able to provide Black professionals with even more connections and tools they need to unlock their full potential and make lasting impacts," said Dustin Sutton, founder and managing director at BCREN.

BCREN is a community of like-minded, educated, and experienced commercial real estate professionals who aim to increase their voice and presence in the industry. Founded by two commercial real estate experts, it was established on principles of empowerment and unity and has long sought to dismantle barriers impeding the progress of minority professionals in commercial real estate. Its 1,000+ members include investors, architects, attorneys, finance professionals, contractors, asset managers, and brokers working across a range of firms, from family office enterprises to multinational companies.

Walker & Dunlop will provide an extensive network, resources, and industry reach to BCREN members, through its employee resource group, W&D Black Empowered Network, enabling them to further their mission. The alliance will also ignite new programs BCREN offers, such as educational webinars, networking opportunities, and mentorship arrangements.

" Active partnerships are always the most successful,” said Susan Mello, executive sponsor of the W&D Black Empowered Network and group head of Walker & Dunlop Capital Markets. “ Our partnership with BCREN will have immediate impact, connecting its members with our various business lines and operational areas that will help them to reach their networking goals.”

Walker & Dunlop is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) and to creating an environment where all are accepted and celebrated. As a part of our core values, it is the foundation of how we run our business and underlines our engagement with our employees and clients. We recognize the power of diverse teams and how it enhances performance, innovation, and growth. To learn more about our DEI initiatives, visit our website.

" We are thrilled to partner with BCREN," said Irelynne Estevez-Waller, vice president and head of diversity, equity, and inclusion at Walker & Dunlop. " We are dedicated to closing the gap on diversity, equity, and inclusion in the commercial real estate industry and fully support those making a difference in the community. By teaming up, we're helping to move the needle to create a more equitable space for professionals in the industry."

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest commercial real estate finance and advisory services firms in the United States. Our ideas and capital create communities where people live, work, shop, and play. The diversity of our people, breadth of our brand and technological capabilities make us one of the most insightful and client-focused firms in the commercial real estate industry.

About BCREN:

Black Commercial Real Estate Network (BCREN) is a leading organization advocating for diversity and inclusion in the commercial real estate sector. Their membership is composed of commercial real estate professionals of all career levels and ranges of experience. Their members range from private firms and government agencies to trade organizations, for-profit enterprises and community nonprofits. The network includes developers, investors, architects, attorneys, finance professionals, contractors, asset managers and brokers working across a range of firms, from family office enterprises to multinational companies.