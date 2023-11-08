Holiday Advice: Alsana Experts Offer Ways to Support Loved Ones with an Eating Disorder

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alsana, an eating disorder treatment provider and recovery community, encourages families with loved ones in recovery to understand the importance of relapse prevention planning during the holidays. It’s experts offer guidance for hosting recovery-compatible festivities.

The holiday season, often characterized by family gatherings, festive meals, and changes in routine, can be problematic for individuals working to maintain recovery from eating disorders. Family and friends can support loved ones in recovery by understanding the challenges associated with food- and family-centric festivities, such as holiday gatherings. Creating an environment where the holidays are an opportunity to build resilience helps those in recovery develop new coping mechanisms and build bonds of trust within their support network.

“We always emphasize the importance of continuity of care with family members,” said Jessica Harris, LMFT, CEDS. “Encouraging your loved ones in recovery to keep appointments with their care team members, or offering to drive them to and from their appointments is a great, tangible way to offer support.”

Alsana experts also recommend working ahead of time to identify potential triggers and discuss strategies and coping mechanisms.

“Open, judgment-free communication is a cornerstone of relapse prevention,” said Harris. “Recognizing potential triggers, such as attending holiday events or other stressful situations, enables family members to provide meaningful support for loved ones so that they don’t have to navigate holiday triggers alone.”

About Alsana®

Alsana is an eating recovery community with Residential and PHP/IOP programs in Alabama, California, and Missouri and virtual PHP/IOP offerings across the United States. Its eating disorder treatment programs are compassion-focused, evidence-based, and designed in alignment with Alsana’s Adaptive Care Model®. This whole-person approach addresses healing in all areas of clients' lives by integrating medical, nutritional, and therapeutic care with movement and relational therapies. Alsana serves adult clients of all genders and sexual identities struggling with a broad spectrum of eating, feeding, and co-occurring mental health conditions. Alsana's programs accommodate the unique needs of vegan clients and clients struggling with ED-DMT1, also known as "diabulimia." Learn more at www.alsana.com.