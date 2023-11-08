TELUS International and Five9 Partner to Launch End-to-End Contact Center as a Service Featuring Powerful AI-Driven Insights

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions, including artificial intelligence (AI) and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands, today announced it has partnered with Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN), the Intelligent CX Platform provider to launch the next evolution of its Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) application platform. This enhanced solution is an advanced, end-to-end cloud platform that provides brands with AI-driven, actionable customer insights to help them deliver best-in-class CX, including next-level personalization.

Working together, TELUS International and Five9 are continuing to reshape the customer support industry by delivering advanced omnichannel support, intelligent routing capabilities, and AI-driven insights to mid- and large-sized organizations for faster resolutions. The CCaaS solution offers clients a full customer experience feature set that provides a variety of inbound and outbound dialing support and deep integrations into leading customer relationship management (CRM) & IT service management (ITSM) platforms, including Salesforce, Oracle, Zendesk, Microsoft, ServiceNow, and more.

"We are proud to further deepen our partnership with Five9 to continue to elevate our status as global leaders in delivering exceptional customer support that leverages the power of AI. Together, our combined expertise will help propel our clients to the forefront of innovation and empower them to meet the growing demands of their customers effectively," said Beth Howen, Chief Transformation Officer, TELUS International. “This partnership comes at a crucial time when businesses are looking to reimagine CX in the cloud to achieve more agility and scale while driving performance and cost efficiencies. TELUS International has a proven track record of delivering outstanding performance metrics, alongside enhanced solutions like Fuel iX, that leverages the power of generative AI (GenAI) to deliver end-to-end CX innovation and AI-fueled intelligent experiences for brands and their customers. Undoubtedly, our partnership with Five9 will continue to build on that success.”

TELUS International and Five9 have worked in partnership for more than a year, successfully implementing the TELUS International CCaaS solution for a Canadian financial services company.

“By addressing the evolving needs of global businesses, TELUS International and Five9 will revolutionize the way businesses engage with their customers,” said Jake Butterbaugh, SVP, Global Partner Organization, Five9. “Our match of expertise, experience and strategic focus in delivering the best in customer experience make our combined value proposition a powerful and compelling offer.”

TELUS International has been helping businesses migrate from on-premise solutions to the cloud through its feature-rich cloud contact center platforms, TELUS Cloud Contact Center (TC3) and Cloud Contact 360 (CC360) to enable new, innovative digital-driven customer service solutions. The company’s proven track record includes over 400 contact center deployments across various industries and customers. TELUS International selected Five9 as a strategic global CCaaS partner to further strengthen the overall value and customer experience they provide their global clients, building on its long-running, successful partnerships with Google Cloud and & Verint Systems. Due to its rapid adoption growth, TELUS International has achieved Five9 Gold Partner status, Five9’s highest partner tier.

To learn more about this exciting partnership and its benefits, please visit our website at telusinternational.com/ccaas.

About TELUS International

TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys, enabling them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, IT lifecycle including managed solutions, intelligent automation and end-to-end AI data solutions including computer vision capabilities, as well as omnichannel CX and trust and safety solutions including content moderation. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across strategic industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others.

TELUS International’s unique caring culture promotes diversity and inclusivity through its policies, team member resource groups and workshops, and equal employment opportunity hiring practices across the regions where it operates. Since 2007, the company has positively impacted the lives of more than 1.2 million citizens around the world, building stronger communities and helping those in need through large-scale volunteer events and charitable giving. Five TELUS International Community Boards have provided $5.4 million in funding to grassroots charitable organizations since 2011. Learn more at: telusinternational.com.

About Five9

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to engage with customers across their channel of choice, empower managers with insights and intelligence into contact center performance, and elevate your business to deliver better business outcomes and Bring Joy to CX™. Our cloud-native, scalable, and secure platform includes contact center; omnichannel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,400 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation, and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, technology, and partners to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

