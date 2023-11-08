Dun & Bradstreet and Databricks Launch New DUNSified™ Data Marketplace

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced the upcoming availability of Entity Resolution services, complete with D-U-N-S Numbers, to all relevant third-party providers and clients within the Databricks Marketplace. This new offering will provide over 200,000 new and existing Dun & Bradstreet clients a quick and frictionless experience when adding new data assets to their commercial data strategies.

By utilizing Dun & Bradstreet's D-U-N-S Number and Entity Resolution services, Databricks customers can enhance their data quality, transparency, and accuracy through data matching and linking. The seamless experience will improve time to value by aggregating and connecting data sources provided by the Marketplace to support master data management, Generative AI (Gen AI) and standard model development.

“The importance of clean, curated data is critical and essential as it serves as the anchor to any successful and responsible AI program,” said Gary Kotovets, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Dun & Bradstreet. “Together, Dun & Bradstreet and Databricks are raising the bar in data quality, transparency, and accuracy, by helping providers and clients enhance their data-driven decision making.”

“We are excited about bringing the power of Dun & Bradstreet’s proprietary data into the Databricks Marketplace,” said Andy Kofoid, President, Global Field Operations, Databricks. “Offering access to DUNS-matched data and Dun & Bradstreet’s Entity Resolution services in our Marketplace is a ground-breaking opportunity for providers and clients to unlock the true potential and power of their data while benefiting from the underlying scalability, security, and governance of the Databricks platform.”

Dun & Bradstreet also intends to operate as a data provider within the Databricks Marketplace, with the potential of offering several datasets through Databricks’ open data, analytics, and AI platform. The integration of Dun & Bradstreet’s datasets using Databricks’ Delta Sharing will give providers and clients the ability to access company insights seamlessly and securely, increasing data-driven capabilities and allowing for more intelligent business decisions.

Databricks Marketplace is an open platform that offers easy access to a wide range of data and AI solutions and enables data providers and customers to securely package and monetize a host of assets such as data tables, files, machine learning models, notebooks, and analytics dashboards.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.