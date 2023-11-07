NTT DATA and Agisol Announce U.S. Small Business Administration Mentor-Protégé Collaboration

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, and Agisol, LLC are pleased to announce their collaboration in the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Mentor-Protégé Program. This program is designed to provide guidance and assistance to small and disadvantaged businesses to help them compete in the federal marketplace, and to enable them to gain access to the federal technology marketplace.

Agisol is an SBA 8(a) certified Economically Disadvantaged Small Woman Owned Business that provides complex program management and IT solutions to federal agencies and private industry.

SBA-recognized mentors are given limited small business standing and as an approved SBA mentor, NTT DATA will offer its significant capabilities to a greater range of Federal Healthcare agencies.

"We are delighted to work with Agisol to form a mentor-protégé relationship," said Michelle Sangiuliano, Senior Vice President, Public Sector, Federal Health and Civilian, NTT DATA Services. "We view this mentor-protégé program as a partnership in every sense of the word. We believe our collaboration will greatly benefit the Federal Healthcare sector through our combined technological and consulting capabilities."

As part of the mentor-protégé relationship, NTT DATA will offer Agisol comprehensive assistance in management and technology, business development, and contracts. This collaboration will involve guidance and direct support in various areas, including industry certifications, market entry strategies and federal contract administration and compliance. NTT DATA's expertise and resources will empower Agisol to navigate these critical aspects of their business and pave the way for long term success.

“Agisol is thrilled to have NTT DATA as a mentor. We know that we will benefit tremendously from their guidance and assistance,” said Sri Chaparala, President, Agisol. “Our strong reputation and track record for delivery in the Federal Healthcare sector, as a small business, will make Agisol a valuable protégé and partner to NTT DATA.”

