After Completing its Tenth Acquisition, ExperiGreen Lawn Care Reflects on an Exciting Year of Expansion

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExperiGreen Lawn Care (“ExperiGreen” or the “Company”) announced today that it has consummated its tenth acquisition since partnering with Huron Capital (“Huron”) in August of 2022 as it strives to become one of North America’s fastest growing and most innovative lawn care companies. Huron’s partnership with ExperiGreen marked the launch of an ExecFactor initiative in North American residential lawn care. The Company currently serves over 100,000 residential lawn care and related services customers across the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, and Canada.

“We are off to a great start executing the growth plan we laid out with Huron and our Board,” said President John Moehn. “We’ve partnered with ten exceptional independent lawn care businesses that have outstanding customer and technician retention metrics, which has been our north star when evaluating fit. We are seeking partnerships with companies that have decades of experience in delighting their customers with great service and treating their employees well. We hope to be great stewards of their legacies, while also bringing expertise in areas such as marketing and IT systems.”

ExperiGreen has high aspirations for continued growth, both organically and through future acquisitions. “Over the past year, we have had the good fortune of teaming up with fantastic founders as we enter new metro areas and add density and depth in markets we have been serving for years,” said Brian Rassel, Partner, and Residential Services Sector Captain at Huron. “The ExperiGreen team has been exceptional at tailoring integration of new partner lawn care companies, recognizing that one size does not fit all. Our number one priority has been to preserve the brand value and unique culture of each partner business while bringing sophistication through the use of RealGreen software, applying best-in-breed omni-channel marketing strategies, and enhancing service offerings,” said Rassel.

ExperiGreen is continuing to seek new partnerships with great lawn care companies in both new and existing geographies, specifically those focused on residential fertilizer and herbicide application that are growing and profitable, have strong customer and technician loyalty and strong customer reviews.

For more information about partnering with ExperiGreen, contact John Moehn at jmoehn@experigreen.com or call us at (844) 397-3744.

About ExperiGreen Lawn Care

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Mishawaka, Indiana, ExperiGreen Lawn Care is a leading provider of residential lawn care services including fertilization, weed control, aeration, seeding, disease treatment, grub control, perimeter pest control, and tree and shrub care.

About Huron Capital

Huron Capital brings a people-first and thematic approach to private equity investing in secularly relevant and fragmented sectors of the North American facility and infrastructure services and professional services industries. We pride ourselves on an unwavering commitment to candor, trust, accountability, and transparency in our relationships with management teams, investors, advisors, and employees.

Founded in Detroit in 1999, we partner with entrepreneurs and management teams, empowering their companies to new levels of excellence. We provide resources to help companies grow by professionalizing operations, improving service offerings, executing M&A strategies, and accessing new markets.

Huron Capital has managed over $1.9 billion on behalf of a global institutional investor base. We fulfill our commitment to all stakeholders by employing a repeatable playbook to drive thoughtful value creation, showcased in over 270 acquisitions since the firm’s inception.

About ExecFactor

ExecFactor is Huron Capital’s proprietary, thematic investment strategy where we underwrite an industry and partner with an executive to deploy our buy-and-build investment model. This strategy brings together our sector focus, deep industry relationships, committed capital and repeatable buy-and-build approach to create a new platform investment.

Notable ExecFactor initiatives include Exigent, a leading provider of commercial HVAC, plumbing, and other mechanical system repair, maintenance, and replacement services; Sciens Building Solutions, a prominent full-service commercial fire and life safety company; Pueblo Mechanical & Controls, a premier commercial HVAC and plumbing services company; and Highstreet Insurance Partners, a full-service insurance brokerage platform.