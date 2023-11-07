eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR Improves Operational Efficiency for 134-Provider Federally Qualified Health Center

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Ampla Health— a 134-provider federally qualified health center (FQHC) in Yuba City, CA — is leveraging the multi-dimensional eClinicalWorks V12 to optimize the practice’s operational workflows. The cloud-based EHR helps the FQHC improve efficiency and provides value-added software that transforms the physician’s experience and empowers patients.

Ampla Health offers a wide range of medical and dental services that are culturally and linguistically appropriate to the greater region of northern California. The FQHC plays a pivotal role in the community, providing accessible and comprehensive health care for vulnerable and marginalized segments of the population. To date, the practice has helped over 78,000 different patients.

“With eClinicalWorks V12, our staff has saved valuable time in multiple areas, including prescriptions, patient note-taking, scheduling, and administrative tasks,” said Dr. Mustafa Ammar, MD at Ampla Health. “The increased functionalities of the eClinicalWorks EHR empower us to serve our community with all-inclusive health care while reducing administrative fatigue and physician burnout in the process.”

eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR is a comprehensive healthcare IT solution providing real-time patient information access, e-prescribing capabilities, AI-powered voice dictation software, and a floating toolbar that helps providers easily access key functions. With eClinicalWorks Cloud, Ampla Health has access to industry-leading tools including:

PRISMA : the industry’s first health information search engine, which helps practices access and search relevant patient data from hospitals, urgent care centers, primary care providers, specialties, and more. Today, eClinicalWorks providers exchange more than 4 million patient records daily with PRISMA.

: the industry’s first health information search engine, which helps practices access and search relevant patient data from hospitals, urgent care centers, primary care providers, specialties, and more. Today, eClinicalWorks providers exchange more than 4 million patient records daily with PRISMA. Scribe : an AI-driven speech-to-text voice dictation software built on a natural language platform (NLP), which allows for real-time comprehensive notetaking.

: an AI-driven speech-to-text voice dictation software built on a natural language platform (NLP), which allows for real-time comprehensive notetaking. Revenue Cycle Management (RCM): a self-service Practice Management model, helping practices manage their billing or an RCM Service model that eClinicalWorks provides a complete end-to-end solution for practices.

About Ampla Health

Ampla Health is a 501 (c)3 non-profit network of community-based Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) offering comprehensive medical, dental, mental health, and specialty healthcare services in Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Sutter, Tehama and Yuba counties. Ampla Health has fourteen medical and six dental centers conveniently located throughout Northern California to provide you and your family greater access to your health care needs. Learn more at www.amplahealth.org.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.