Calm Waters AI Announces Agreement with Physician-Led Privia Health

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calm Waters AI, a fully autonomous, artificial intelligence Evaluation & Management (E/M) coding application for providers, has finalized an agreement with Privia Health™, which supports provider groups in delivering more efficient and effective patient care.

Under the agreement, provider groups affiliated with Privia can implement and use Calm Waters AI at a discounted subscription rate.

The Calm Waters AI software solution is designed to eliminate clinician stress associated with E/M coding by bringing speed, compliance, and standardization to a typically time-consuming and error-prone process for physician practices and other provider organizations. According to an assessment by Mazars USA, Calm Waters AI consistently levels patient charts with a 97% accuracy rate.

Based on audits of Calm Waters AI clients, involving provider organizations of all sizes in a range of medical specialties, the software has been shown to increase provider groups’ revenues by more than $17 for each patient encounter involving E/M services.

“This agreement marks a milestone for our company, not only because it will increase the adoption of Calm Waters AI among medical groups but also because it represents an important validation of the solution we provide for a problem that providers face,” said Joe Ferro, President of Calm Waters AI.

By leveling charts in seconds, with greater accuracy than relying on humans alone, Calm Waters AI saves physicians up to one hour per day in time previously spent on documentation and enables providers to bill confidently for all documented E/M services. The software also automatically generates a defensible audit trail and real-time CDI documents.

“We believe this agreement is a natural step for us,” Ferro said. “Calm Waters AI empowers physicians to strengthen their practices and effectiveness, and there is close alignment between our mission and Privia Health.”

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. The company’s proven, physician-focused platform is designed to reduce unnecessary costs, achieve better outcomes, and improve patient health and provider well-being. Privia partners with more than 3,800 providers who serve four million patients across 1,000+ practice locations.

Providers, financial professionals, and operational teams can implement Calm Waters AI—available through Epic®’s Connection Hub and athenahealth Marketplace—while maintaining current workflows and without a learning curve.

About Calm Waters AI

Calm Waters AI leverages its proprietary artificial intelligence application to save time, reduce stress, increase physician practice revenue, and standardize the process of E/M coding for physician practices and other provider organizations.

The senior executives and creators of Calm Waters AI have over 100 years of combined experience in healthcare coding and compliance.

Calm Waters AI, an affiliate of Montecito Medical, is currently used by some of the nation’s top medical practices and health systems. It is part of Montecito Medical’s platform of solutions enabling healthcare providers to increase revenue, decrease costs, and build wealth. Learn more about Calm Waters AI at www.calmwatersai.com. Learn more about Montecito Medical at www.montecitomac.com.