EverGen Infrastructure Secures 10-Year Offtake Agreement at GrowTEC Facility in Alberta

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (“EverGen” or the “Company”) (TSXV: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) is pleased to announce the signing of a 10-year offtake agreement with Irving Oil Limited (“Irving Oil”) for the supply of renewable natural gas (“RNG”) produced at the Grow the Energy Circle Ltd. facility (“GrowTEC”). The agreement provides for the purchase of up to 60,000 gigajoules (“GJ”) of RNG annually and, with the existing FortisBC Energy Inc. (“FortisBC”) offtake agreement, GrowTEC’s expected RNG production volumes are now fully contracted for both phases of the expansion project.

"This marks another key milestone for EverGen, underpinning the completion of the GrowTEC Phase I RNG expansion with strong offtake partners in Irving Oil and FortisBC,” said Mischa Zajtmann, CEO of EverGen.

With Phase 1 of the RNG expansion project at GrowTEC completed, EverGen expects to continue the development of the facility through the addition of preprocessing & depackaging equipment, to broaden the range of organic waste the facility can process, and the expansion of RNG capacity, which includes the addition of a third anaerobic digestor. Phase 2 of the project is expected to increase production capacity to 140,000 GJ of RNG annually.

GrowTEC, located on the Perry Family Farm near Lethbridge, Alberta, is an operating farm scale RNG facility which has been converting organic waste into biogas and generating renewable power for over nine years. EverGen acquired a 67% interest in GrowTEC in July 2022.

About EverGen Infrastructure Corp.

EverGen, Canada’s Renewable Natural Gas Infrastructure Platform, is combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a sustainable future. Headquartered on the West Coast of Canada, EverGen is an established independent renewable energy producer which acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of Renewable Natural Gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects. EverGen is focused on Canada, with continued growth expected across other regions in North America and beyond.

For more information about EverGen Infrastructure Corp. and our projects, please visit www.evergeninfra.com.

Forward-Looking Information

