Waterfront Technical Services, a Sentar Company, Wins NASA Marshall Space Flight Center Small Business Subcontractor of the Year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sentar Inc. (Sentar), a women-owned small business specializing in advanced cyber intelligence solutions and technology, announced today Waterfront Technical Services (Waterfront), a Sentar company, has been awarded the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) Small Business Subcontractor of the Year. This award qualifies Waterfront for the Agency-Level NASA Small Business Industry Awards (SBIA), facilitated by the NASA Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP), which will be announced in early 2024.

Waterfront performs a variety of critical functions in support of MSFC missions and programs including flight and ground operations, data center operations, information technology, software development, and test supporting NASA’s spaceflight missions. As a key member of Teledyne Brown Engineering’s MOSSI team, Waterfront is currently providing mission critical support to NASA’s International Space Station (ISS), Artemis, Gateway, and Human Lander projects. Additionally, the Waterfront team was instrumental in the successful transition and integration of two separate ground and flight operations contracts into MOSSI during FY23 while also playing critical roles to ensure mission critical ground systems continuity of services.

“We are honored to be recognized as the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center Small Business Subcontractor of the Year," said Allan McCaleb, Director of Civil Space Programs at Sentar. "Waterfront’s collective success is founded on the dedication of our team who are driven by a deep commitment to NASA’s Mission.”

Waterfront was recognized at the 36th Marshall Small Business Alliance meeting and Industry & Advocacy Awards on Thursday, Sept. 21 in Huntsville, Alabama.

About Sentar, Inc.

Sentar is a leading cyber intelligence solutions provider focused on the National Security sector. Its cyber domain solutions blend expertise in cybersecurity, intelligence and analytics, and systems engineering to deliver superior results to mission partners. Key clients include the Defense Health Agency, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, and Missile Defense Agency. Sentar has offices in Huntsville, Alabama; Charleston, South Carolina; San Diego, California; Columbia, Maryland; and San Antonio, Texas. Visit www.sentar.com for more information.