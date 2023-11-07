PAX Debuts Novel, Science-Backed Product for Better Sleep

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAX, a leading global cannabis brand, today announced the launch of Sleep by PAX, a first-of-its-kind, science-driven inhalable pod formula for the PAX Era platform. Sleep by PAX leverages a unique blend of cannabinoids and terpenes, developed to help consumers get to sleep faster, improve their sleep quality and ultimately get more restorative sleep.

Sleep by PAX Delivers Better Rest Across All Characteristics*

44% improvement in falling asleep faster

38% improvement in sleep quality

25% improvement over typical indica

21% improvement over cannabis sleep products

No increase in next day sleepiness

“We’re excited to bring the innovation we’re known for to a new formula that truly delivers improved sleep. Many Americans are sleep-deprived, which is having a significant impact on health and wellbeing,” said Brian Witlin, VP of Product Development at PAX. “While there are many cannabis sleep products on the market, our research is distinguished by its rigorous execution, overseen by a team of PhD experts, comprising both pharmacologists and toxicologists, spanning two years. The insights we gathered were remarkable, and we're honored to pave the way for the entire sector with our findings and this novel product launch.”

Some of the most significant findings of the PAX Sleep Study suggest that commonly held beliefs around which cannabis products best support sleep are inconsistent with existing data. For example, cannabinol (CBN) is frequently used in cannabis sleep products due to its sedative effect; however, research shows that it is in fact less effective than other cannabinoid profiles. Additionally, consumers typically assume indicas will be the best sleep tools, but research suggests specific terpenes in combination with specific cannabinoids are a far better indicator of effect.

Sleep by PAX is now available in a 1G pod format in Colorado starting at $40 and in Massachusetts starting at $60. It is launching together with PAX Era Dream, a limited edition gradient colorway available exclusively in select dispensaries in MA. Find PAX products.

Sleep Crisis’ Detrimental Effect on Health and Wellbeing in the United States

50-70 million people in the U.S. have ongoing sleep disorders 1

Less than one third of Americans get the recommended 7 hours of sleep 2

Approximately 15% of US adults report insomnia that interferes with their daytime activities 3

Nearly 10% of adults report taking sleep medications most days to fall or stay asleep 4

Lack of sleep can cause increased risk of heart disease, diabetes, dementia, depression, obesity, weakened immune systems5 and accidents

PAX Sleep Study: Groundbreaking Scientific Review of Cannabis Effect on Sleep

A leader in data-driven innovation, PAX designed a set of randomized, crossover, single-blind controlled sleep studies, and included protocol review by PAX’s Health Advisory Board—an external team of experts in medicine, cannabinoid science and behavioral health. The study, of 44 participants, included a cannabinoid-only control, a benchmark control and an active placebo control, as well as a wide variety of proprietary formulations to test for efficacy. Each product was tested against a combination of biometric data supported by commercial wearables and validated psychometric instruments for both qualitative and quantitative feedback around factors like sleepiness, sleep quality, anxiety and depression, insomnia, duration and quality of sleep. For more information, visit pax.com/sleep.

PAX is a leading global cannabis brand on a mission to enhance people’s lives, delivering well-being through consistent quality, memorable experiences and a genuine passion for the plant. For more than a decade, PAX has provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. PAX has been recognized for its brand, culture and products by The New York Times’ Wirecutter, TIME, Fast Company, GQ, Gear Patrol, mg Magazine, High Times, and many more. PAX is committed to making a positive impact through PEACE BY PAX, its purpose-driven platform supporting social reform, safe access and sustainability.

*Based on an in-house study using biometric and validated psychometric instruments. For more information, visit pax.com/sleep. The FDA has not evaluated or approved these statements. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Use only as directed.

© 2023 PAX Labs, Inc. All Rights Reserved. PAX, X, and ERA are all trademarks of PAX Labs, Inc. Patents and Trademarks: pax.com/IP.