BeautyHealth to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 13, 2023

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial™, today announced it will report third quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Monday, November 13, 2023. The Company will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, following a press release detailing the results.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.beautyhealth.com, along with supporting materials. A recording of the call will become available on the site approximately three hours after its conclusion.

The Company expects to file Form 12b-25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on or before November 13th, providing the Company a five-day extension to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three-months ended September 30, 2023 from the day such report was originally due. The extension will enable the Company to complete its customary quarterly closing and review procedures for the period.

