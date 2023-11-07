KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to FOCUS Brands Funding LLC Series 2023-2

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to one class of notes from Focus Brands Funding LLC, Series 2023-2 (Focus 2023-2), a whole business securitization (WBS). In conjunction with the issuance of Series 2023-2, KBRA anticipates affirming the ratings on the Co-Issuers' outstanding Series 2017-1 Class A-2-II Notes, Series 2022-1 Class A-1 and Class A-2 Notes and the Series 2023-1 Class A-1 Notes (the Existing Notes, and, together with the Series 2023-2 Notes, the Notes) and withdrawing the ratings on the Co-Issuers’ Series 2018-1 Class A-2 Notes which are expected to be redeemed in full primarily through the proceeds generated from issuing the Series 2023-2 A-2 Notes as well as through Company funds. The ratings are consistent with the results of our cash flow analysis following the addition of the Series 2023-2 Notes.

The Company is the franchisor and operator of branded locations under the brands Auntie Anne’s, Carvel, Cinnabon, Jamba, McAlister’s Deli, Moe’s Southwest Grill and Schlotzsky’s. The collateral includes existing and future franchise and development agreements, existing and future company-operated location royalties, licensing fees, certain vendor payments and fees, intellectual property, and related revenues. The Co-Issuers are issuing one class of notes totaling $240 million (the 2023-2 Notes).

As of June 25, 2023, the Focus restaurant system included approximately 6,487 restaurants, cafes, stores, bakeries and other locations with annual system-wide sales of approximately $4.0 billion. The transaction relates to royalties from 6,414 franchise locations and 73 company-operated restaurants, representing approximately 99% and 1% of total locations, respectively. Approximately 72% of the locations are in the US and the remainder are located across 61 countries and territories.

