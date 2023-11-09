Mercedes-Benz Announces Strategic Agreement with Buc-ee's to Join Forces to Deliver Premium EV Charging Experience at Buc-ee's Locations Nationwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mercedes-Benz HPC North America LLC (Mercedes-Benz HPC NA), which is launching a network of premium EV charging stations across North America, announces a new strategic agreement today with Buc-ee’s, operators of the beloved and world-renowned chain of travel centers, marking a significant milestone in the journey to create a national charging network that redefines convenience and quality for drivers across the country. Mercedes-Benz will build charging hubs at most Buc-ee’s existing travel centers, starting with about 30 by the end of 2024.

Mercedes-Benz HPC NA has already begun work on charging hubs at numerous Buc-ee's locations across the country, with some to be open by the end of this year. This collaboration underscores the commitment of both organizations to provide exceptional value and an unparalleled experience to their customers.

“Mercedes-Benz HPC North America's collaboration with Buc-ee's represents an important moment in our pursuit of a national charging network that sets a new standard in both convenience and quality,” said Andrew Cornelia, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz HPC NA. “Within a remarkably short period, we've made significant strides towards opening several charging hubs at Buc-ee's travel centers. Buc-ee’s strategic locations along major travel routes, combined with their commitment to clean and accessible amenities, aligns perfectly with our vision. Together, we’re not only providing exceptional value but also redefining the EV charging experience for drivers nationwide.”

Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee, and has broken ground on locations in Springfield, MO, Hillsboro, TX, Amarillo, TX, Harrison County, MS, Smiths Grove, KY, Luling, TX, and Johnstown, CO.

“Buc-ee’s values people and partnerships,” said Buc-ee’s General Counsel, Jeff Nadalo. “Our new collaboration with Mercedes-Benz HPC North America will continue our traditions of elevated customer convenience and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for more than 40 years.”

This new strategic relationship represents another step for Mercedes-Benz HPC NA toward fulfilling its promise of expanding the EV charging map in North America through a “value-based approach” by building charging hubs where EV drivers are and where they are going. Buc-ee’s travel centers provide value to EV drivers through their strategic placement along key transit corridors in the South and Southeast, including the Texas Triangle, I-75 and I-95, in addition to high-quality amenities like freshly prepared food and beverages, souvenirs, friendly service, and the most pristine highway rest facilities in the world. The collaboration enables Mercedes-Benz HPC NA to seamlessly integrate sustainable charging, using 100% renewable energy, into the background of EV drivers' lives, ensuring the Mercedes-Benz brand legacy of quality meets the practical needs of EV drivers today and into the future.

Further, by teaming up with MN8 Energy, a proven and experienced name in renewable energy that owns and operates nearly 900 renewable energy projects across 28 states, Mercedes-Benz HPC NA aims to achieve industry-leading uptime, a critical component of delivering a high-quality, premium experience to EV drivers.

The collaboration between Mercedes-Benz HPC NA and Buc-ee’s represents two well-loved brands’ shared commitment to providing top-tier service and convenience to their valued customers. Mercedes-Benz HPC NA and Buc-ee's look forward to delivering a revolutionary charging and travel experience to EV drivers nationwide.

Mercedes-Benz HPC North America at a glance:

Mercedes-Benz HPC North America is responsible for the development and operation of the Mercedes-Benz high-power charging network in North America, helping realize the next, essential step forward in Mercedes-Benz’s electrification strategy: Expansion of the overall North American EV charging map to help propel EV adoption to the next levels. Its mission is to deliver an industry-leading premium charging experience, with plans to deploy 400 charging stations and over 2,500 high-power chargers across North America by the end of this decade. As part of Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG, we play a crucial role in expanding the North American EV charging infrastructure and driving EV adoption. The company is a joint venture between Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Investment Company LLC and MN8 Energy, a leading renewable energy company. MN8 will develop and operate the EV charging stations that form the Mercedes-Benz HPC North America network. Mercedes-Benz HPC North America is part of the Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG family of companies, the financial and mobility services division of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Mercedes-Benz Mobility at a glance

With around 10,000 employees, Mercedes-Benz Mobility specialises in financial and mobility services. The products range from financing, leasing, vehicle subscription, rental and fleet management to insurance, innovative mobility services, digital payment solutions as well as products and services around charging. Mercedes-Benz Mobility is a division of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, which also includes the vehicle manufacturer Mercedes-Benz AG, one of the largest suppliers of premium and luxury passenger cars and vans. Mercedes-Benz Group AG is one of the most successful automotive companies in the world. As financial services provider, Mercedes-Benz Mobility entities support sales of the Mercedes-Benz Group's automotive brands worldwide. In addition, Mercedes-Benz Mobility offers comprehensive products and services in the fields of charging at home, at public and for business use cases. In Germany, Mercedes-Benz Bank is one of the leading vehicle financing banks. Flexible mobility offers such as Mercedes-Benz Rent or EQ subscription, enable an uncomplicated and flexible entry into e-mobility, complementing the service portfolio. With its subsidiary Athlon, Mercedes-Benz Mobility is present in Europe in operational fleet management and vehicle leasing and is responsible for around 400,000 vehicles. In addition, Mercedes-Benz Mobility invests in the market for urban mobility services: The FREE NOW Joint Venture is a pioneer of multimodal mobility with its digital Mobility-as-a-Service platform. The Digital Charging Solutions GmbH (DCS), which is behind the CHARGE NOW Joint Venture, brings together drivers of electric vehicles and charging station operators. The portfolio also includes StarRides – a limousine transport service joint venture in China – and the participation in the Berlin chauffeur service Blacklane. In 2022, Mercedes-Benz Mobility financed or leased around every second of the Mercedes-Benz Group's vehicles sold worldwide. This corresponds to a contract volume of 132.4 billion €. The business segment generated sales of 27.0 billion € in 2022 and achieved an EBIT adjusted of 2.4 billion €. Mercedes-Benz Mobility operates in 35 countries.

About Buc-ee's

Buc-ee’s is the world’s most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee’s now has 34 stores across Texas, including the world’s largest convenience store, as well as 12 locations in other states. Buc-ee’s is known for pristine bathrooms, a large amount of fueling positions, friendly service, Buc-ee’s apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee’s has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.