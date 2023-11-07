Hydrafacial and Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Unveil Phyto-Retinol Booster for the Treatment Room

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today announced the official launch of the Hydrafacial and Dr. Dennis Gross Phyto-Retinol Firming Booster, a collaboration a year in the making.

Known for partnering with the best in the industry to deliver efficacious, category-creating skincare solutions, Hydrafacial collaborated with Dr. Gross himself, Board-Certified Dermatologist and a thought leader and pioneer in the industry, to develop the newest addition to Hydrafacial’s booster portfolio.

Utilizing the power of Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Phyto-Retinol Blend™, the new Hydrafacial and Dr. Dennis Gross Phyto-Retinol Firming Booster leverages clinically proven ingredients to revolutionize the way retinol is delivered. This unique blend works on three different levels of the skin to help increase hydration, improve radiance, and diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles – with no irritation. The Phyto-Retinol Blend™ featured in the new booster includes powerhouse ingredients such as:

Advanced Retinol: Smooths texture, fades dark spots and boosts collagen by renewing skin cells from the bottom up.

Smooths texture, fades dark spots and boosts collagen by renewing skin cells from the bottom up. Bakuchiol: Retinol-like active that clinically demonstrates the same level of efficacy without irritation, while reinforcing the moisture barrier.

Retinol-like active that clinically demonstrates the same level of efficacy without irritation, while reinforcing the moisture barrier. Ferulic Acid: Powerful antioxidant that counteracts irritating effects of retinol and helps to reduce sun damage.

Powerful antioxidant that counteracts irritating effects of retinol and helps to reduce sun damage. Rambutan: A retinol alternative that aids in collagen production.

This powerful formula was developed to be delivered expertly with Hydrafacial’s Magic Wand hand piece and patented vortex fusion technology, for an enhanced delivery with efficacious results.

“We could not be more excited to officially launch our newest booster, co-created with Dr. Dennis Gross,” said BeautyHealth President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Stanleick. “Dr. Gross is a pioneer in this industry, and we know consumers trust his expertise, and ours. We are thrilled to bring the power of our two brands together in the treatment room.”

“Hydrafacial is a top requested treatment at my practice – this is just one of many reasons why we are thrilled to be partnering to introduce our new Phyto-Retinol Firming booster,” said Dr. Gross. “This new booster combines our unique cocktail of clinically proven anti-aging ingredients with Hydrafacial’s state-of-the-art technology, to deliver advanced lifting and firming of the skin. I am so excited to bring this new treatment to my patients and consumers everywhere.”

The Hydrafacial and Dr. Dennis Gross Phyto-Retinol Firming booster will join a stable of approximately 20 other boosters in the Hydrafacial portfolio, many co-created with leading skincare brands, which providers are able to use to customize and personalize each Hydrafacial treatment according to clients’ particular skin concerns.

The Hydrafacial x Dr. Dennis Gross Phyto-Retinol Firming Booster is available now, exclusively at select Woodhouse locations, and will be available at providers across the U.S. and Canada beginning November 13th. To schedule an appointment, find a Hydrafacial provider near you.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global category-creating company delivering millions of skin health experiences every year that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies, and self-confidence. Our brands are pioneers: Hydrafacial™ in hydradermabrasion, SkinStylus™ in microneedling, and Keravive™ in scalp health. Together, with our powerful community of estheticians, partners, and consumers, we are personalizing skin health for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types in more than 90 countries. We are committed to being ever more mindful in how we conduct our business to positively impact our communities and the planet. Find a local provider at https://hydrafacial.com/find-a-provider/ and learn more at beautyhealth.com or LinkedIn.

About Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare

Founded in New York City in 2000, Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare is a clinical skincare brand founded by former skin cancer researcher and practicing dermatologist Dr. Dennis Gross along with his wife Carrie Gross. Together, they disrupted the beauty industry by asking people to peel daily with their now-iconic Alpha Beta Daily Peels. With innovative, patented formulas incorporating simple, straightforward instructions, clients became instant believers. Today the Alpha Beta Peel is the #1 at-home peel in the US and a staple in the beauty cabinets of top celebrities, aestheticians, and makeup artists. Dr. Gross continues to bring innovations and expertise from the dermatology practice to retail consumers around the globe in the form of easy-to-use at home products designed to work together in customizable regimens to treat any concern. For more information, visit the brand on Instagram, Facebook or at drdennisgross.com.