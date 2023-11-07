LegoChem Biosciences Selects BostonGene as Genomic Partner for First-in-Human Clinical Trial

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-driven, molecular and immune profiling solutions, and LegoChem Biosciences, Inc. (LCB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), announced a collaboration to support the Phase I/II study of LCB84, a TROP2-directed ADC, in patients with advanced cancers. This first-in-human study is being conducted at leading cancer institutions in the US and Canada to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of LCB84, both as a single-agent therapy and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor (anti-PD-1 antibody).

“We partnered with BostonGene in order to validate theorized mechanisms of ADC efficacy and uncover novel biomarkers to improve patient selection as LegoChem Biosciences progresses towards further clinical validation of our ADC platform technology, enabling safer and more efficacious therapies for cancer patients,” said Director of Drug Development Stephen Slocum, PhD at LegoChem Biosciences. “BostonGene's integrated analytic and AI capabilities will provide us with crucial insights towards developing breakthrough cancer treatments.”

“We are excited to collaborate with LCB to support the development of their novel, TROP2-directed ADC, LCB84, and to address the high unmet need in cancer for improved tumor targeting, safety and efficacy,” said Andrew Feinberg, President and CEO at BostonGene.

Added Chief Medical Officer Nathan Fowler, MD, “BostonGene’s proprietary discovery platform merges a deep understanding of the human immune system and cancer biology with unparalleled software expertise and capacity. With a pragmatic, results-oriented team approach, we are driven by the potential for a direct impact on the lives of cancer patients. Our accelerated biomarker discovery algorithms support optimized “matching” of patients with therapies that can effectively target the unique characteristics of their cancer.”

BostonGene will serve as the study’s central laboratory and analytic partner for exploratory biomarkers, performing in-depth, multi-omic profiling of patients’ tumor tissue and blood samples, including whole-exome sequencing (WES), whole-transcriptome sequencing (RNAseq) of tumor tissue from matched tumor biopsies on the study, and immunoprofiling to identify hundreds of different cell types from a single blood sample. Leveraging its advanced AI and machine learning platforms, BostonGene will also deliver comprehensive analytics to identify predictive biomarkers and optimize the selection of patients most likely to benefit from treatment.

Each patient’s tumor has a unique molecular “fingerprint” that can be identified with BostonGene’s differentiated analytic and software platforms for comprehensive, real-time, cost-efficient results to support the delivery of highly personalized cancer therapies that give patients the best chance of durable responses.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene has a mission to provide transformative, AI-integrated molecular analytics and biomarker discovery for precision matching of therapies to improve the lives of patients living with cancer and other immune-related diseases. BostonGene’s concierge-service model provides customized client solutions using a multi-omic approach prioritized for real-world impact to optimize standard-of-care therapies, accelerate research and provide cost-effective, measurable data-driven results. BostonGene’s tests reveal key drivers of each patient’s unique disease profile, including an in-depth profile of the immune microenvironment, actionable mutations, biomarkers of response to diverse therapies, and recommended therapies. Through these comprehensive analyses, BostonGene’s tests generate a personalized roadmap for therapeutic decision-making for each patient. For more information, visit BostonGene at http://www.BostonGene.com.

About LegoChem Biosciences, Inc.

LegoChem Biosciences, Inc. (LCB, KOSDAQ: 141080), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of next-generation novel therapeutics utilizing its proprietary medicinal drug discovery technology LegoChemistry and ADC platform technology ConjuAll. Since its foundation in 2006, LCB has focused on the research and development of Antibody-Drug-Conjugates (ADCs), anticancer therapeutics, antibiotics and anti-fibrotics based on proprietary platform technologies. For more information, visit LegoChem Biosciences, Inc. at https://legochembio.com.