Movella and Advantech Collaborate to Deliver Advanced Solutions for AMR and AGV Applications

HENDERSON, Nev. & TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading industrial sensor technology provider Movella and Advantech, a global leader in Industrial IoT, have joined forces to develop advanced solutions enhancing the reliability and safety in Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) applications. This collaboration leverages Movella's expertise in industrial grade Inertial Sensor Modules and Advantech's proficiency in providing cutting-edge embedded solutions & design-in service.

The Movella’s Inertial Sensor Module, powered by Xsens, is known for its precision and accuracy, making it an ideal choice for applications that demand exceptional performance and reliability. Advantech's AFE-R series, designed for AMR and AGV applications with specialized features such as I/O interfaces, power matching, seamless integration, and anti-interference functions as a dedicated controller ensuring a stable and reliable performance.

By integrating Movella's MTI Inertial Sensor Module into Advantech's AFE-R series, customers can benefit from a one-stop solution that simplifies deployment, minimizes compatibility issues, and accelerates time-to-market.

Advantech and Movella are sampling this collaborative solution to markets worldwide, starting in Q1 2024, with production shipments to follow in Q2. This global reach ensures that customers in various regions can access the benefits of this solution and experience the enhanced reliability and safety offered by the combined expertise of these two industry leaders.

As both companies have a strong track record of delivering high-quality solutions and a commitment to innovation, this collaboration represents a significant step forward in the advancement of technology for AMR and AGV applications.

Aaron Su, Vice President of Advantech Embedded-IoT Group commented, “We are excited to partner with Movella to advance technical integration for the AGV and AMR markets, delivering safer and more reliable solutions to our customers.”

Movella’s CEO, Ben Lee, added, “This collaboration between two industry leaders will help Advantech’s customers easily and quickly add safety and reliability to their Advantech enabled AMR and AGV solutions.”

For more information about the collaborative solution or to inquire about availability, please visit here.

About Movella Holdings Inc.

Movella is a leading full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement. Movella serves the entertainment, health & sports, and automation & mobility markets. Our innovations enable customers to capitalize on the value of movement by transforming data into meaningful and actionable insights. Partnering with leading global brands such as Electronic Arts, EPIC Games, 20th Century Studios, Netflix, Toyota, Siemens and over 500 sports organizations, Movella is creating extraordinary outcomes that move humanity forward. To learn more, please visit http://www.movella.com/

About Advantech

Advantech has the corporate vision to "Enable an Intelligent Planet". The company is a global leader in the fields of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence, Advantech promotes IoT hardware and software solutions with the industrial IoT platform - WISE-PaaS core to assist business partners and clients in connecting their industrial chains. Advantech is also working with business partners to co-create business ecosystems that accelerate the goal of industrial intelligence. (www.advantech.com)