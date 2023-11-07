SURE Delivers In-Demand Commercial Coverage to South Carolina

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SureChoice Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (“SURE”), a policyholder-owned coastal insurer, in partnership with SageSure, one of the largest managing general underwriters focused on catastrophe-exposed markets, today announced its expansion to the South Carolina commercial property market with its business owners policy (BOP) offering.

After launching its BOP program in Texas last year and expanding to Louisiana and Florida, SURE will now provide commercial capacity for producers writing small- and medium-sized businesses in South Carolina. Through a combination of property and commercial general liability coverage, SURE’s BOP program provides crucial protection for entrepreneurs in the Palmetto State.

Building on the success of the BOP program, SURE’s South Carolina offering has been further optimized to cover more than 300 business classes across eight industries, including restaurants, offices, wholesale, habitational, lessor risks, retail, service and processing, artisan contractors, plus the new addition of hotels and motels. It also offers increased liability limits of $2 million.

“SURE is excited to bring the newly enhanced BOP product to the South Carolina business community,” said Ed Konar, President of SURE. “The expansion of our commercial footprint is a direct response to the market’s strong appetite for reliable commercial products, and SURE is ready to meet the demand.”

The BOP announcement comes at a time of continued pressure for South Carolina’s commercial property insurance marketplace, driven by rising rates, new business restrictions, carrier exits, and few small business insurance markets.

“SageSure is proud to partner with SURE to deliver solutions producers rely on to serve the growing needs of business owners in the Southeast,” said Victor dos Santos, President of Commercial Insurance at SageSure. “We are excited to bring our market-leading quoting and buying experience, exceptional service, and broad appetite for risk to South Carolina’s commercial market.”

SURE’s BOP offering is underwritten and distributed by SageSure and exclusively available through SageSure’s vast network of independent agents and national brokers. To learn more, visit sureins.com.

About SURE

SURE is the member-owned insurance company for reliable coastal property protection. Founded in 2021, SURE is managed by a team of experienced and passionate insurance leaders who believe in building a safer world, one coastal property at a time. With more than 170,000 policyholders and more than $470 million of inforce premium to date, SURE has grown rapidly to meet the needs of challenging markets while prudently managing exposure. As the first Texas-domiciled reciprocal since 2004, SURE is customer-focused by design and offers homeowners, dwelling fire, flood, and commercial coverage through an exclusive partnership with SageSure. SURE is rated A, Exceptional, by Demotech, Inc. and is currently available in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Texas.

About SageSure

SageSure is the managing general underwriter pioneering ways people protect their American Dream. A leader in catastrophe-exposed property insurance, SageSure was founded in 2009 to deliver reliable products, exceptional customer experiences, and strong underwriting results in challenging insurance markets. SageSure currently operates in 14 states and provides home, flood, and commercial coverage on behalf of its highly rated carrier partners. With more than $1 billion of inforce premium and 600 employees across the country, SageSure is the largest residential property insurance MGU in the US. To learn more, visit sagesure.com.