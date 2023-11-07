Karate Labs Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect as First Solution Partner for Testing Technologies

SAN MATEO, Calif. & SUGAR LAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Karate Labs (Karate) announced that Karate has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a new Solution partner at the Select level. Karate is the first Solution partner joining the Guidewire Marketplace with testing technologies. Guidewire's partnership with Karate enables Guidewire to prioritize and develop feature enhancements for Guidewire customers directly in Karate. This collaboration also includes plans for Guidewire to enrich Karate's framework by backporting selected advancements from Guidewire's offerings to the broader Karate community.

Karate’s open-source test automation platform combines API testing, API performance testing, API mocks, and UI testing. Karate’s technology is embedded as the foundation for Guidewire’s API testing for all Guidewire Cloud customers, allowing them to ensure APIs are working correctly and can be smoothly integrated into various applications. There is no integration required to leverage Karate’s technology in Guidewire Cloud - it is embedded in the Guidewire Testing Framework. However, Guidewire Cloud customers can now expand their use of Karate beyond the Guidewire Testing Framework using the official Karate IntelliJ plugin and VS Code extension in Guidewire Marketplace.

“We are delighted to be Guidewire’s first partner for testing technologies and enable streamlined, expanded use of Karate for Guidewire Cloud customers,” said Kapil Bakshi, Co-founder & CEO, Karate Labs. “Our technology helps insurers release benefits to their customers faster and more frequently, helping them gain a competitive advantage in a very demanding market.”

“Guidewire decided to leverage Karate Labs for our Testing Framework, as it is a powerful, open-source, industry-standard technology designed to make testing automation simple and accessible. We are excited to welcome them to PartnerConnect,” said Will Murphy, Vice President, Global Technology Alliances, Guidewire. “With this partnership, Guidewire Cloud customers and system integrators can now easily scale customers’ use of Karate and their wider additional testing automation requirements.”

Karate Labs is a New to Connections sponsor of Guidewire Connections 2023. For more information on the Guidewire/Karate Labs partnership and Karate’s technology, please visit the Karate Labs booth (N19) at Connections.

About Karate Labs

Karate is an open-source unified test automation platform combining API testing, API performance testing, API mocks & UI testing.

1.5 million monthly downloads, used by 500+ companies including 76 of the Fortune 500, are a testimony of Karate removing friction from the developer experience (DX). We did this by making it exceptionally simple to write tests (low code), simulating end-user workflows accurately, re-using API tests as performance tests, parallel execution, and collaboration via Git.

Staying true to Karate’s “LOCAL-FIRST” approach (user data remains within the customer's firewall, ensuring security and addressing any concerns), we launched the official Karate plugins (IntelliJ and VS Code) for frictionless onboarding, simplified installations, configuration, and maintenance. Our plugins include all Karate open-source features, including exploring of APIs, and premium features (testing for Async APIs, API documentation, API data importer and more).

For more information about Karate, please visit https://www.karatelabs.io/.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem

Guidewire’s solution ecosystem is the largest in the P&C industry, with over 185 solution partners providing over 215 integrations in the Guidewire Marketplace. Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

