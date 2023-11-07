VIZIO WatchFree+ Doubles Free Premium TV and Movie Lineup for Millions of Customers in 2023

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced it has reached agreements with BBC Studios, Magnolia Pictures and Paramount Global Content Distribution to join the lineup of more than 20 studios and media companies including A24, AMC Networks, Disney Entertainment, Lionsgate, MarVista Entertainment, NFL Media, Relativity Media, Samuel Goldwyn Films and Sony Pictures offering premium content on WatchFree+.

These recent agreements are part of a continued strategic expansion of free premium content for VIZIO in 2023, which now provides over 275 streaming channels and 15,000+ on-demand movies and shows, which is more than double the number of titles offered just a year ago.

WatchFree+ on-demand has experienced significant growth, with monthly viewing hours doubling year over year further solidifying WatchFree+ as the second most-watched ad-supported streaming service on the VIZIO platform.

New programming and features include:

More than 400 on-demand episodes showcasing 30 unique BBC shows, and a selection of BBC Studios’ free channels including Antiques Roadshow UK , BBC Food , and Top Gear , with Classic Doctor Who coming soon.

free channels including , , and , with coming soon. Select Paramount Pictures titles available every month until the end of the year, including Star Trek: The Motion Picture , Star Trek: First Contact and Star Trek: Insurrection and The Untouchables airing in November.

titles available every month until the end of the year, including , and and airing in November. 50 movies and 50 episodes from Magnolia Pictures , including popular titles like Conan O’Brien Can’t Sto p, Bad Reputation and I Give It a Year.

, including popular titles like p, and VIZIO's Branded Content Studio's latest holiday premiere, Merry & Bright . Hosted by American Idol's Jordin Sparks.

. Hosted by Newly launched Free Movie Network , VIZIO's latest curated channel on WatchFree+.

, VIZIO's latest curated channel on WatchFree+. Personalized entertainment with VIZIO's new geo-filtering feature that automatically displays live regional news, weather, and sports across 40 local channels from Cox Media Group, FOX, and Gray TV.

“Over the past year, we have remained steadfastly committed to enhancing and elevating the WatchFree+ entertainment experience,” said Katherine Pond, Group Vice President of Platform Content & Partnerships. “With an expansive library featuring more live channels and movies than ever before, enriched personalization with localization, and data-driven content discovery features, WatchFree+ continues to deliver the ultimate free entertainment destination for millions of VIZIO consumers.”

