ReposiTrak Traceability Network Adds Shell Egg Suppliers

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world's largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, built upon its proven inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, today announced the addition of two shell egg suppliers to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). The new users will exchange complex, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in the supply chain, ensuring compliance ahead of the January 2026 deadline.

The suppliers will use RTN to do traceability with an in-network retail grocery chain with nearly 300 stores and four distribution centers; the users include:

A Kalona, Iowa-based network of organic egg producers, which includes local Amish and Mennonite farms, as well as farms throughout Iowa and in northern Missouri

A New Hampshire-based network of pasture-raised and organic egg producers that includes more than 180 independent, family-owned farms in 15 states, providing product throughout the continental United States

“Shell eggs of domesticated chickens are explicitly listed on the Food Traceability List (FTL), meaning that shell egg suppliers and their customers are required to create, maintain and most importantly share traceability information under the FSMA 204 law,” said Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “Our solution makes traceability easy and inexpensive so that operators of any size can meet the requirements.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and begin sharing data for a low, flat fee and there is no cost to retailers.

About ReposiTrak

Park City Group, d/b/a ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements; enhance operational controls; and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management, and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s cloud-based platform’s integrated applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact. Park City Group is in the process of changing its corporate name to ReposiTrak. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com/.