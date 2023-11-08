Société de Livraison des Ouvrages Olympiques and Dassault Systèmes Use Simulation to Optimize Building Comfort

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) and Société de Livraison des Ouvrages Olympiques (French for “Olympic Delivery Authority”), the French public body responsible for long-term infrastructure and facilities, today announced their collaboration to help optimize the comfort of the Paris-area accommodations for 14,000 people.

In light of recent record-high summer temperatures in France, Dassault Systèmes’ simulation software was used to analyze the accommodations and provide SOLIDEO with guidance on enhancing comfort levels inside should there be a heat wave in 2024.

The sustainable design of the buildings, now under construction and slated for delivery on December 31, 2023, prioritizes a circular approach to energy, with expansive green spaces and geothermal cooling to help regulate the temperature indoors.

SOLIDEO wanted to confirm that the building construction would perform optimally under extreme temperatures, and identify and implement any additional energy solutions needed to support athletes, all while limiting impacts on the environment.

“Building environmentally-friendly accommodations that preserve the well-being of the people inside during long heat waves is our top priority. Dassault Systèmes’ simulation confirmed that we are on track to provide these in 2024, as well as long after, when the buildings are repurposed for future residents,” said Antoine du Souich, director of strategy and innovation, SOLIDEO.

Based on data provided by SOLIDEO and its construction partners, Dassault Systèmes used its SIMULIA software to create a 3D model of an upper floor in one of the buildings, simulate parameters such as insulation, ventilation, solar shades, and an ecological system to cool floors, and calculate the resulting indoor temperature throughout the day.

The simulations have helped SOLIDEO confirm how each of these parameters will function, and how the building as planned could optimize indoor comfort levels at any given time, without requiring additional structural solutions. They demonstrated the efficacy of both the solar shades based on their position and the time of day, and the innovative cooling floors.

“Thanks to our simulations, SOLIDEO has benefited from key insights to optimize comfort inside the buildings, even if temperatures soar outside,” said Jacques Beltran, Vice President, Cities and Public Services, Dassault Systèmes. “Our partnership with SOLIDEO is another example of the depth and breadth of our technology. From the heat inside a building to the airflow inside hospitals, office spaces and concert halls, or to understand outdoor heat island effects in urban areas, we can simulate any scenario, understand what otherwise can’t be seen, and help contribute to safer, healthier quality of life for citizens.”

ABOUT SOLIDEO

SOLIDEO is overseeing the delivery and completion of more than 60 structures and development projects required for the organization of the Paris 2024 Games, in line with a defined budget and an ambitious, sustainable and exemplary legacy. These structures are imagined and designed to be reconverted in 2025 into facilities, housing and offices.

wwww.ouvrages-olympiques.fr / LinkedIn SOLIDEO / Twitter @SOLIDEO_JOP / Instagram @solideoheritage

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE® Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all –consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

© Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the 3DS logo, the Compass icon, IFWE, 3DEXCITE, 3DVIA, BIOVIA, CATIA, CENTRIC PLM, DELMIA, ENOVIA, GEOVIA, MEDIDATA, NETVIBES, OUTSCALE, SIMULIA and SOLIDWORKS are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a European company (Societas Europaea) incorporated under French law, and registered with the Versailles trade and companies registry under number 322 306 440, or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.