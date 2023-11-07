Modelithics® & RFMW Are Pleased to Join Forces to Bring Rapid Resources Available to Today’s Engineering Designers & Suppliers

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modelithics, the industry leader in providing innovative and high-quality standardized model libraries and custom modeling services for RF, microwave and millimeter-wave electronic devices, is pleased to collaborate with RFMW, a specialty electronics distribution company focused on serving customers that require RF, microwave, and power components and semiconductors, to expand the resources readily available to engineering designers and suppliers.

The RFMW and Modelithics collaboration offers engineering designers rapid access to obtain device components and technical information. This technical information includes device datasheets as well as highly accurate simulation models for industry-leading suppliers of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave electronic devices, such as Qorvo, Marki Microwave, Smiths Interconnect, Knowles, Spectrum Control, Guerilla RF, and more.

“For the past twenty years, RFMW has provided exceptional technical sales support and component availability for our customers,” said Joel Levine, president of RFMW. “Collaborating with Modelithics will allow our customers to gain easy access to high-quality simulation models that will reduce design time and overall costs. Facilitating an optimal development experience - from introduction to production - is a key part of our RFMW Value-Added Distribution strategy.”

Through the Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) program, many suppliers are sponsoring FREE extended use of Modelithics models, for customers that do not already have access to the Modelithics COMPLETE Library or its customized vendor specific libraries, such as the Modelithics Qorvo GaN Library and the Modelithics MACOM GaN Library.

For more information or to request a free trial of the Modelithics models, please visit www.modelithics.com/mvp/vsl or contact sales@modelithics.com. To learn more about RFMW, visit the www.rfmw.com/ or call us at 1.877.FOR.RFMW (367-7369), or via info@rfmw.com.

About Modelithics, Inc.

Modelithics, Inc. (www.Modelithics.com) was formed in 2001 to address the industry-wide need for high-accuracy RF and microwave active and passive simulation models for use in Electronic Design Automation (EDA). Modelithics’ premium product is the Modelithics® COMPLETE Library, which includes the CLR Library™, containing measurement-based Microwave Global Models™ for a multitude of commercially-available passive component families, as well non-linear diode models, non-linear transistor models, and system level component models. Modelithics’ services also address a wide range of custom RF and microwave measurement and modeling needs. Modelithics product offerings also include the Modelithics mmWave & 5G Library, Modelithics System Components Library™ the Modelithics COMPLETE+3D Library. Modelithics® is a registered trademark of Modelithics, Inc. Microwave Global Models™, System Components Library™ and CLR Library™ are also trademarks of Modelithics, Inc. The Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) Program allows for collaboration and open communication during the development of advanced data sets and models for commercially available microwave components and devices, with flexible sponsorship and distribution arrangements for the resulting data and models. An example of such an arrangement is the Modelithics Qorvo GaN Library, a fully sponsored library distributed for free by Modelithics under sponsorship of Qorvo®. Modelithics also offers a Standard & Custom Test Fixture and Accessory Product Line, including legacy parts from J Micro Technology for a family of thin film Alumina substrate components.

Modelithics continues to expand the list of leading suppliers of microwave and millimeter-wave electronic devices included in the Modelithics COMPLETE Library, which now represents more than 26,000 passive and active components from over 70 component and IC vendors, as well as the Modelithics COMPLETE+3D Library. The COMPLETE+3D Library includes over 500 3D Geometry models for use in full-wave electromagnetic analysis plus Modelithics extensive collection of microwave and millimeter-wave circuit simulation models.

About RFMW

RFMW is a specialty electronics distribution company focused exclusively on serving customers that require RF, microwave, and power components and semiconductors, as well as component engineering support. The company continues to expand its list of products from selective suppliers with RF, microwave, and power management leaders. RFMW deploys a highly experienced, technically skilled team to assist customers with component selection and fulfillment. Acquired by TTI, Inc. in 2018, RFMW joins the Exponential Technology Group (XTG), a collection of electronic component distributors and design engineering firms that collaborate to enable the development of modern technologies. XTG is a subsidiary of TTI Inc’s family of specialists: TTI, INC, Mouser Electronics, and Sager Electronic.

To learn more about RFMW, visit the Website at www.rfmw.com, or call us at 1.877.FOR.RFMW (367- 7369), or via e-mail at info@rfmw.com.