U.S. Army awards Textron Aviation contract for three Beechcraft King Air turboprops

WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Textron Aviation today announced it has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, AL, for Cessna SkyCourier, Cessna Grand Caravan EX, Beechcraft King Air 360 and Beechcraft King Air 260 turboprop aircraft in support of Foreign Military Sales (FMS). The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract allows up to $100 million U.S. dollars for the acquisition of Textron Aviation aircraft over a five-year period.

The Cessna SkyCourier, Cessna Grand Caravan EX and Beechcraft King Air are designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

The initial award is for three King Air 360 Extended Range (KA360ER) aircraft, of which two are destined for the Peruvian Naval Aviation Force (Fuerza de Aviación Naval) and one for the Ecuadorian Naval Aviation (Aviación Naval Ecuatoriana).

“This IDIQ aligns with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s recent tasking memo directing improvement and acceleration of DOD’s institutional processes to execute FMS cases. It will provide highly capable commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) aircraft that can be equipped with COTS releasable technology, and it will accelerate acquisition and contracting timelines from many months or years to weeks,” said Bob Gibbs, vice president, Special Mission Sales for Textron Aviation. “We are honored the U.S. Army created this multiyear IDIQ contract with Textron Aviation, which provides the ability to rapidly procure COTS aircraft and modification for FMS allies and partner nations.”

All three of the initial King Air turboprops awarded will perform maritime patrol to enforce the sovereignty of Peru and Ecuador over their respective Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ).

Endless Special Missions Possibilities

When government, military and commercial customers want airborne solutions for critical missions, they turn to Textron Aviation. The company’s aviation solutions provide the high performance and flight characteristics required to address the unique challenges of special missions operations. With unparalleled quality, versatility and low operating costs, Textron Aviation products are chosen for air ambulance, ISR, utility transport, aerial survey, flight inspection, training and a number of other special operations.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers.

With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special missions, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com | defense.txtav.com | scorpion.txtav.com.

About Textron

Textron is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellations or deferrals of orders.