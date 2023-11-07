Square to Power Fast Casual Dessert Franchise JARS by Fabio Viviani

OAKLAND, Calif. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, technology company Square announced that it will be powering quick-service restaurant JARS, a fast-growing franchise concept from celebrity chef Fabio Viviani. Square has been serving hundreds of thousands of food and beverage businesses for more than a decade, and its suite of offerings for restaurants allows operators to grow and streamline their businesses. JARS currently has locations in Illinois, Texas, and California with more than 100 additional locations set to open across the country.

JARS is the latest culinary concept by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, who has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and more than 32 different restaurant businesses under his belt. Viviani developed this new dessert franchise as a high-volume concept that leverages the latest technology and labor-saving cooking techniques to produce high-quality desserts, shakes, and coffee drinks that drive viral food content through its creative and “Instagrammable” presentation.

With Square, JARS will be able to easily manage their operations all in one place with streamlined payment processing, inventory and menu management, real-time visibility into business performance, and more. JARS will also be able to efficiently manage all their locations using the Square for Franchises dashboard, which provides comprehensive and real-time insights into store performance and precise control over franchise-specific menu management, as well as gift card and loyalty program orchestration.

“I’ve spent over 30 years in the business as a chef and restaurateur, and as JARS began rapidly expanding, I knew we needed a technology solution that would create a seamless experience for guests, workers, and franchisees alike,” said Chef Fabio Viviani. “With Square, we’re able to easily manage operations across all of our locations and keep orders flowing efficiently as we grow.”

“Square is built to help restaurants of all sizes run and streamline their businesses, whether you’re a small local diner or a rapidly growing chain,” said Ming-Tai Huh, General Manager of Square for Restaurants. “We’ve been invigorated by JARS’ tech-forward approach and quick expansion and look forward to continuing our work together as JARS spreads nationwide.”

To get connected with a sales representative and learn more about Square’s offerings for franchise businesses, visit our website here. To find a JARS location near you, visit the website here.

About Square

Square makes commerce and financial services easy and accessible with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions. Square offers purpose-built software to run complex restaurant, retail, and professional services operations, versatile e-commerce tools, embedded financial services and banking products, buy now, pay later functionality through Afterpay, staff management and payroll capabilities, and much more – all of which work together to save sellers time and effort. Millions of sellers across the globe trust Square to power their business and help them thrive in the economy. For more information, visit www.squareup.com.