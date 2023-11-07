TrueTMS and 123Loadboard Join Forces to Provide Their Network of Carriers With Expanded Load Availability Through Increased Freight

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TrueTMS, a modern SaaS-based transportation management system designed for small fleet owners, and freight matching platform 123Loadboard announce a partnership that allows TrueTMS users to access 123Loadboard’s freight marketplace to find and book more loads to strengthen their operations.

TrueTMS carrier members can search, place bids, experience seamless book-now loads for their equipment, and benefit from real-time visibility of current lane rates using 123Loadboard’s multiple automated pricing tools. Carrier members can also access the profit calculator to help with broker negotiations and forecast load income. They can also view truck mileage, routing, credit ratings, and other services like document management within the freight platform.

“By giving our carriers the ability to access more loads along with easy-to-use platform transaction tools, we are honoring our commitment to provide ways for our small fleet members to manage their businesses more efficiently and move them forward. The connection to increased freight from top-quality brokers and shippers will allow our carriers to negotiate more lucrative deals,” says George Thellman, Director of Business Development and Strategic Relations of TrueTMS.

The benefits TrueTMS offers to small fleet owners are enhanced by 123Loadboard’s capability to provide loads that match their equipment types. Fleet members can also interact with more freight expediters to increase their profits.

“With this partnership and the expanded carrier base from TrueTMS fleet members, 123Loadboard will be providing increased capacity for brokers, delivering on our commitment to continue to grow the number of trucks available to help brokers and shippers move more freight. Our broker members can be more selective when choosing truck drivers as 123Loadboard’s identity verification process gives them access to a wide field of verified carriers,” says Greg Adourian, CEO, 123Loadboard.

TrueTMS and 123Loadboard’s new collaboration will give TrueTMS fleet owners more flexibility to run additional lanes and grow their businesses. With more freight at their disposal, fleets can use the integrated Load Search feature, among other back-office technology and tools of TrueTMS, to find and book the best loads to manage their businesses more efficiently and effectively.

About 123Loadboard

Founded in 2004, 123Loadboard provides a freight-matching marketplace for carriers, owner-operators, brokers, and shippers to engage with pertinent, easy-to-use tools using the latest technologies to help professional truck drivers find loads and increase their loaded miles. Affordable web and mobile apps allow users to customize their subscription to meet their specific needs. The company is a trusted source for freight matching, credit, compliance issues, and mileage. Visit https://www.123loadboard.com.

About TrueTMS.

TrueTMS is the transportation management system designed from the ground up for small fleet owners. TrueTMS is simple to use, quick to implement, and integrates easily with existing software systems to fill gaps. Users can access the system anywhere on any device. The pricing model is transparent and has no contracts or hidden fees.

Visit TrueTMS: The Small Fleet Transportation Management System.