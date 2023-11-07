Marion County, Indiana, Extends Precision Kiosk Technologies Probation Monitoring Contract for Two Years

By extending its contract with Minnesota-based Precision Kiosk Technologies for two more years, Marion Superior Court Probation Department will use AB Kiosk systems for autonomous low-risk probation client check-ins. Over the past four years, Marion County Kiosks autonomously conducted over 33,000 probation check-ins, freeing up thousands of man-hours for supervising higher-risk clients. (Photo: Business Wire)

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Minnesota-based Precision Kiosk Technologies (PKT) announced today that the Marion Superior Court Probation Department has signed a two-year contract extension wherein PKT will provide and service seven AB Kiosk® systems to autonomously coordinate and conduct probation check-ins among low-risk probation clients. Marion County began using AB Kiosk systems in October 2019 to enable its probation professionals to focus more attention on supervising higher-risk clients. As the COVID pandemic unfolded in 2020, the Kiosks served a vital service by eliminating the need for face-to-face interactions between the probation staff and their clients.

Today, Marion County has installed AB Kiosk systems in five Townships, as well as in the County Court Building and the Community Justice Center in Indianapolis. More than 1,200 Marion County probation clients have been assigned to execute regular probation check-ins using an AB Kiosk system. Over the last four years, Marion County Kiosks have autonomously conducted more than 33,000 probation check-ins, freeing up thousands of man-hours that were subsequently focused on directly supervising higher-risk probation clients.

The new agreement, which relies on close collaboration between Marion County judges and the Probation Department, will continue through October 1, 2025.

Probation departments find the AB Kiosk system valuable because it helps them allocate their people efficiently and effectively. The Kiosk provides probation officers with real-time updates on client check-ins and allows them to use two-way communications to gather responses to customized probation questions. In addition, these remote check-ins provide low-risk probation clients with a way to prove that they can adhere to their obligations, reducing potential recidivism and producing better probation outcomes for Marion County Courts.

Often located outside the secure area of a jail or courthouse, an AB Kiosk system autonomously handles routine check-in tasks that would otherwise consume a probation officer’s time:

- Set check-in schedules to meet an individual’s probation requirements

- Notify probation clients to check-in using a Kiosk

- Use biometric fingerprint authentication to confirm the client’s identity

- Capture and upload video of each check-in

- Deliver questions to probation clients and upload their responses

- Issue a receipt to the client

- Notify the probation officer of the completed check-in

- Alert the probation officer when a check-in is missed

- Update the client’s records, including any changes in address and employment

Operating without any direct supervision, the Kiosk can conduct 30 check-ins per hour.

About Precision Kiosk Technologies

Minneapolis-based Precision Kiosk Technologies (PKT) provides secure high-volume probation monitoring and alcohol screening systems for law enforcement and courts. The company’s AB Kiosk reduces the administrative burden of alcohol screening and other court-mandated programs, including probation check-ins, cashless bail, Huber work release, and pre- and post-trial services. To learn more about the AB Kiosk system, please visit www.abkiosk.com.