Aquila Air Capital Closes $100 Million Financing

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aquila Air Capital (“Aquila”), a leading lessor focused on end-of-life solutions, announced today the successful closing of a $100 million financing.

The financing is aimed at increasing Aquila’s ability to deliver bespoke lease solutions for passenger and cargo operators across the globe.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful closing of this new credit facility. It will enable us to further our mission of being a trusted partner to all players in the value chain, from buyers and sellers of aircraft assets to operators,” said Al Wood, Aquila Air Capital’s Chief Executive Officer.

Deutsche Bank acted as Sole Structuring Agent and Underwriter for the financing.

Since the lessor’s inception in 2021, Aquila has been focusing on end-of-life aircraft transactions and has amassed a portfolio of 65 aircraft and engine assets on lease to more than 20 customers globally.

“We’re building a world-class customer-centric organization that is uniquely positioned to provide a wide range of bespoke leasing solutions for complex transactions. We appreciate the strong support from our investor and lender base; it reflects the market's confidence in the outlook for our industry and Aquila’s operations," Wood added.

About Aquila Air Capital

Founded in 2021, Aquila Air Capital (“Aquila”) is a specialty finance platform focused on providing aviation asset financing, as well as purchasing and leasing aircraft and engines. Led by a management team with decades of experience in the aerospace and aviation industries, Aquila is a trusted partner to all players in the value chain, from buyers and sellers of assets to operators in need of creative and timely solutions for their critical business needs. www.AquilaAirCapital.com