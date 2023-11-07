Anthem President Monica Schmude Recognized as One of the Most Powerful Leaders in Washington

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia President Monica Schmude was recently recognized by the Washington Business Journal as one of its Power 100 for 2023. This prestigious assembly was selected by the media group as “ leaders who have the power and the will to tackle Greater Washington’s post-Covid hangover.”

“ Monica Schmude has been a fixture in the health insurance industry for three decades, including the last 12 as mid-Atlantic market president for Cigna,” said the Washington Business Journal. “ But this year she jumped ship for a rival, taking the helm at Anthem Health Plans of Virginia in April. In her new role with the insurer she’ll manage more than 3 million members and 8,884 employees.”

Schmude told the WBJ, “ When the opportunity arose to lead Anthem in Virginia, I saw a path to accelerate change and impact our communities.” Schmude told the WBJ when she was named earlier this year.

Schmude is listed with 26 nonprofit, medical and insurance and advocacy leaders in a category the WBJ calls its Advocates & Game Changers.

“ I shared with my team that every morning since I arrived at Anthem, I wake up excited and full of hope because we have such a tremendous opportunity to do meaningful work and provide health solutions for so many that depend on Blue in this region,” said Schmude. “ I look forward to challenging our partners and thinking beyond traditional healthcare walls as we work together to redefine affordability and management for our whole health.”

Monica joined Anthem in April 2023 and previously served as the Market President for Cigna Healthcare in the Mid-Atlantic Region, which included the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia. Her prior roles during her 13-year tenure with Cigna included President of the Liberty Valley market and a series of progressively responsible roles in the Mid-Atlantic market.

Before joining Cigna, Monica was with Aetna as the manager of sales and business services for its middle market segment business in Chicago and additionally served as the business services leader in the MidAtlantic. She began her career for Guardian Insurance Company as a claims examiner and has more than 30 years of industry experience.

Monica earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial/organizational psychology with a concentration in women’s studies from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. She currently serves on the boards of Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce, Marymount University Board of Trustees, Choral Arts Society of Washington, Virginia Association of Health Plans, Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) National Advisory Council, Dean’s Council University of Maryland School of Public Health, and Leadership Greater Washington. She previously served on the Mid-Atlantic Business Group on Health, Greater Washington Board of Trade Board of Directors, and Girls on the Run Northern Virginia. She is a member of The Economic Club of Washington DC and Leadership Greater Washington Class of 2020. She was named to the Most Powerful Women in Washington (Washingtonian Magazine) in 2012, 2021, and 2023, Virginia Power List in 2023 (Virginia Business Magazine), Power 100 List (Washington Business Journal) in 2023, recipient of the 2019 March of Dimes Heroine of Washington Award, served as the 2019 Program Chair for the Mid-Maryland Mission of Mercy, and was named an honoree for the Washington Business Journals 2021 Women Who Mean Business awards.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia

Anthem Health Plans of Virginia, Inc. trades as Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia, and its service area is all of Virginia except for the City of Fairfax, the Town of Vienna, and the area east of State Route 123. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and its affiliate HealthKeepers, Inc. are independent licensees of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Elevance Health. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield names and symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/anthemBCBS and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AnthemBlueCrossBlueShield.