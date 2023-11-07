NYMBUS® Chooses DataVisor to Provide Next-Gen Digital Banking Fraud Solutions to its Customers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataVisor, the world’s leading AI-powered fraud and risk platform, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by NYMBUS®, a leading provider of cloud-based financial technology solutions, to provide comprehensive fraud management across their suite of digital banking offerings. Through this strategic partnership, Nymbus will harness the unique power of DataVisor’s next generation fraud and risk platform to provide their customers with the most comprehensive fraud protection powered by AI and advanced machine learning.

Nymbus’ technology solutions empower banks and credit unions to modernize their tools and offerings, whether it’s creating a new digital bank or modernizing their legacy infrastructure. By integrating DataVisor’s comprehensive fraud platform, Nymbus’ financial institution (FI) partners can now seamlessly upgrade their digital capabilities further with reduced fraud risks. Nymbus clients will benefit from holistic fraud prevention and risk management solutions, effectively reducing fraud losses while ensuring a seamless customer experience - a notable advancement in today’s digital evolution journey.

“Our partnership with DataVisor is a crucial piece of our strategic roadmap, allowing our customers to realize fraud-safe growth as they expand,” said Michelle Prohaska, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer at Nymbus. “DataVisor’s cutting-edge platform, coupled with its advanced Generative AI and sophisticated machine learning technology, empowers our clients to innovate with increased confidence, security, and agility, reinforcing our role as a trusted partner to their organizations.”

DataVisor’s innovative machine learning–including supervised and unsupervised machine learning models– and futureproof cloud architecture deliver real-time data orchestration, powerful fraud detection and decisioning. This ensures Nymbus’ partners and customers access to scalable and cost-effective solutions at the forefront of technology.

“We at DataVisor are very excited about our partnership with Nymbus, which will introduce fraud solutions to enable their bank and credit union partners to elevate their digital banking offerings,” said Yinglian Xie, CEO and Co-founder of DataVisor. “Together, we’re pioneering a transformative phase in financial services, combining state-of-the-art tech with a steadfast focus on fraud security, delivering unparalleled digital banking quality for customers.”

About Nymbus

Nymbus is a leading provider of financial technology solutions, and its platform is used by credit unions and banks of all sizes to innovate and grow. It has disrupted the financial services market as an alternative to legacy technology providers with a cloud-based and highly extensible technology stack. With Nymbus, any size financial institution can quickly launch a full-service digital brand or migrate to our award-winning core. Nymbus buys back decades of lost time to engage and support the entire digital customer journey. For more information about Nymbus, visit www.nymbus.com

About DataVisor

DataVisor is the most comprehensive fraud and financial crime prevention platform powered by sophisticated AI and modern machine learning capabilities. DataVisor empowers customers to protect against future attacks before they happen by detecting and acting on rapidly evolving fraud patterns in real time. DataVisor’s adaptable solution and data-driven approach provide businesses with unparalleled protection in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

DataVisor’s award-winning solutions and continuous innovation make them the trusted partner of choice for Fortune 500 companies and leading organizations worldwide, specializing in financial services, banking, credit unions, fintech, and payments.