Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Goes Live with Tyler Technologies’ Platform to Support Dependents of Disabled Veterans

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) has successfully gone live with Tyler’s Application Platform solution. The solution allows the ADVA to improve electronic submission and workflow for applicants applying to its Alabama G.I. Dependent Scholarship Program.

The Alabama G.I. Dependent Scholarship Program system, which initially went live earlier this year, manages the scholarship application workflow process including eligibility determination, the granting of benefits, school transfer process, invoicing, as well as improved tracking and reporting. Within two weeks of the initial go-live, the ADVA had issued hundreds of scholarships to dependents of qualified veterans using the system. In September 2023, the ADVA launched the mobile component of the product, making it even easier for applicants to apply for scholarships.

Tyler’s Application Platform is the only low-code application development platform for case management that is purpose-built for the public sector. It takes a data-first approach to building systems, knowing what information needs to be captured and modeled at every stage of a case or program. The system built for the ADVA facilitates improved interaction with ADVA’s constituents, including students, veterans, schools, and field personnel, while enabling quick and easy electronic submissions of scholarship applications.

“We are pleased to be live with our Application Platform solution for the ADVA and be able to support its important scholarship program,” said Brian Combs, president of Tyler’s Platform Solutions Division. “Tyler provides solutions specifically for veterans and their dependents in other states, and we’re proud to be able to extend that support through this project.”

Tyler works closely with Veteran Service Organizations across the county. Its solutions serve veterans in more than 400 counties across 46 states.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations.

