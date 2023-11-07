Fenix Parts Completes Acquisition of Brothers Auto Parts

HURST, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fenix Parent LLC, operating as Fenix Parts (“Fenix Parts”), a leading recycler and reseller of original equipment manufacturer automotive parts, announced today it has completed its acquisition of the assets of Brothers Auto Parts (“Brothers”) in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Brothers is a full-service automotive recycler servicing the Indianapolis market. This is Fenix Parts’ sixth acquisition in the Midwest and brings Fenix’s location count to 24 full-service and 5 self-service locations.

Bill Stevens, CEO of Fenix Parts, said, “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Brothers and excited about the addition of its experienced and talented team to the Fenix family. This acquisition expands our Midwest footprint westward and leverages our existing Midwest distribution network to increase regional production. With a location in the ‘Crossroads of America,’ Fenix gains distribution and logistics access to multiple Midwestern markets as we continue to grow our business.”

Stevens added, “I want to give a special welcome to the team at Brothers. Brothers has been in the auto recycling business for over 35 years and we are excited to have Jeremiah Johnson join Fenix to support our continued growth in the area as our General Manager of Fenix Parts Indianapolis.”

Fenix Parts continues to pursue opportunities that align with its strategic development plans. Current auto recycling owners interested in learning more about Fenix’s acquisition process should email info@fenixparts.com.

About Fenix Parts

Fenix Parts is a leading recycler and reseller of OEM automotive products. The company’s primary business is auto recycling, which is the recovery and resale of OEM parts, components, and systems reclaimed from damaged, totaled or low value vehicles. Fenix was founded in 2014 to create a network that offers sales, fulfillment, and distribution in key regional markets in the United States. Fenix currently operates locations in the Northeast, Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest, and the Fenix companies have been in business for more than 25 years on average.

About Stellex Capital Management LLC

With offices in New York, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and London, Stellex is a private equity firm with over $2.6 billion in AUM. Stellex seeks to identify and deploy capital in opportunities that have the potential to provide stability, improvement, and growth. Portfolio companies benefit from Stellex’s industry knowledge, operating capabilities, network of senior executives, strategic insight, and access to capital. Sectors of particular focus include specialty manufacturing, industrial and business services, aerospace & defense, automotive, government services, transportation, logistics and food. Additional information may be found at www.stellexcapital.com.