Edgecore Wi-Fi Partners with Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital to Pioneer Smart Healthcare

HSINCHU, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgecore Networks, a leading provider of traditional and open network solutions for enterprises, data centers, and telecommunication service providers, is thrilled to announce a successful collaboration with Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital in Taiwan, culminating in a comprehensive Wi-Fi 6 upgrade. This breakthrough accelerates the development of AI-driven healthcare applications and marks a significant stride into the realm of innovative smart healthcare. Dr. Shinn-Zong Lin, President of Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital, lauded the seamless network environment created by Edgecore Wi-Fi's solution and Smart Indoor Location (SIL) solution, which not only enhances healthcare service quality and efficiency but also fosters a more compassionate and caring experience for patients and their families.

As part of the Accton group, Edgecore Wi-Fi played a pivotal role by providing a range of Wi-Fi 6 access points tailored to different areas within the hospital, including patient wards, outpatient areas, and public spaces. The deployment also included fully implementing Edgecore Wi-Fi's cloud-based controller, ecCLOUD, enabling remote management, configuration, real-time network monitoring, and data analysis to understand network usage requirements better.

The comprehensive Wi-Fi network upgrade achieved in collaboration between Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital and Edgecore Wi-Fi brings benefits such as high-speed connectivity and network coverage without dead zones, ensuring patients and the medical team can access high-quality wireless network services. This marks a pivotal milestone in Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital's journey towards becoming a smart hospital.

Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital has a long-standing commitment to developing innovative healthcare systems. Through the implementation of Edgecore Wi-Fi solutions and the creation of a high-speed seamless Wi-Fi network environment, the hospital is set to enhance the efficiency of its healthcare systems significantly. These systems include a mobile ward rounding system for real-time patient data monitoring, an information platform connecting interdisciplinary teams, and a video visitation system. This initiative serves as a robust foundation for ongoing innovation in smart healthcare services at Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital.

Mr. Chih-Chieh Wang, a specialist at the Artificial Intelligence Healthcare Innovation Center of Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital, emphasized, "The Edgecore Wi-Fi 6 solution introduced in this project provides a highly stable performance for medical teams and patients, ensuring reliable wireless network operation within the hospital, even when multiple devices are connected simultaneously. Edgecore Wi-Fi access points ensure signal stability, reducing the possibility of signal interruptions when personnel are on the move, while also decreasing management costs and time wastage."

Building upon this foundation, Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital has seamlessly integrated Edgecore Wi-Fi's Smart Indoor Location (SIL) solution into its existing smart healthcare services. This feature allows patients, families, and visitors to effortlessly navigate the hospital premises through a user-friendly mobile app, eliminating the stress of getting lost and streamlining their journeys to reach their desired destinations promptly. This application provides a considerate service, ensuring that patients and their families can focus on healthcare rather than the challenges of hospital navigation, which can be a source of anxiety.

Edgecore Smart Indoor Location requires no additional sensor installations and can analyze and consolidate Wi-Fi network activity signals to generate data for various smart innovation applications, including crowd analysis, personnel access control, and emergency evacuation management. Within the application scenarios at Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital, we can witness the innovative results of the collaborative effort between the hospital's team and Edgecore Wi-Fi.

Mr. Pin-An Wu, Vice President of Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital, emphasized that Edgecore's SIL solution can also be used to track the locations of critical medical equipment and assets to ensure timely maintenance and management. Furthermore, in emergencies, the medical team can promptly identify the locations of patients, healthcare personnel, and other essential individuals, enabling them to deliver timely support and emergency medical services.

Dr. Shinn-Zong Lin expressed his appreciation for the collaboration with Edgecore Wi-Fi, stating, "This represents a noteworthy achievement in Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital's progression toward becoming a smart hospital. We are eager to harness the synergy of technology and compassionate care to enhance the healthcare service experience for our patients."

TT Hsu, Vice President of Edgecore Networks, added, "Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital's expertise in medical technology is not only at the forefront in Taiwan but also enjoys a strong international reputation. In recent years, the hospital has been actively promoting various smart healthcare and AI healthcare innovations. Edgecore Wi-Fi is honored to have the opportunity to participate in this project, and we are eagerly looking forward to continuing our journey of healthcare innovation alongside Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital in the future."

About Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital

Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital is Eastern Taiwan's exclusive medical center, serving a half-million residents and providing local access to quality care for severe illnesses, aligning with its humanitarian ethos and the Tzu Chi Foundation's goals. Recognized globally, it ranked as Asia's leading hospital and 13th worldwide by CSIC in 2016 and was honored with international membership by the National Academy of Inventors in 2017. The hospital is ambitiously striving to be a leading global center for stem cell research and therapy.

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading network ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for data center, service provider, enterprise, and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking, providing a full line of open 1G-400G Ethernet OCP Accepted™ switches, core routers, cell site gateways, virtual PON OLTs, packet transponders, and Wi-Fi access points that offer choice of commercial and open source NOS and SDN software. For more information, visit wifi.edge-core.com

