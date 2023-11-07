Scott Data Deploys Network Disaggregation with IP Infusion OcNOS Data Center

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IP Infusion, the market leader in carrier-grade networking software systems, announced today that Scott Data, a recognized industry leader in data center facilities and services, has chosen OcNOS and an open networking strategy to service its network needs and accommodate future growth. Technology partner IP ArchiTechs provided essential deployment support.

Based in Omaha, Nebraska, Scott Data is a nationally recognized data center facility and one of only fourteen multi-tenant data center facilities in the nation to receive Tier 3 Certification in design and construction from the Uptime Institute. Tier 3 Certification is awarded to facilities designed, tested, and validated to be concurrently maintainable.

An open networking strategy using OcNOS with open networking hardware from UfiSpace, Edgecore Networks, and Celestica provides an efficient alternative to legacy vendors. Heterogeneous hardware support enabled Scott Data to mitigate supply chain procurement challenges, reducing equipment lead time from years to just weeks. An open networking strategy was also cost-sensitive, with required budgets a fraction of competing solutions from closed-system vendors.

“OcNOS and an open networking strategy hits all the right notes in terms of cost, support, and features. Service providers and OEMs have been using IP Infusion for years,” said Ken Moreano, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Scott Data. “Our successful operating history, along with our entrepreneurial culture, positions Scott Data to choose technology tools that not only make a solid business case but also reaffirm our longer-term core values of being a technical innovator and leader in our market space. We see open networking as a logical evolution as we move away from mainframe computing towards future cloud computing.”

“IP Infusion appreciates the technical vision of Scott Data, and we are pleased we can be part of their network evolution,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “Aligning our business with other industry leaders helps maintain the quality of service and products that our customers have come to rely on.”

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion manufactures open network software and solutions for carriers, service providers and data centers. With hundreds of customers and thousands of deployments, IP Infusion is a market leader in Network Operating Systems. Our flagship software platform OcNOS® allows network operators to disaggregate their networks, streamline operations, and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Network OEMs may also disaggregate network devices to expedite time to market, offer comprehensive services, and achieve carrier grade robustness.

IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.IPInfusion.com.

About Scott Data

Founded by businessman and philanthropist Walter Scott, Jr., Scott Data has operated a 20-acre campus in Omaha, Nebraska, since 2002. The campus is comprised of 250,000 square feet of business incubator, technology, laboratory, office, and data center facilities. One hundred ten thousand square feet of the campus is dedicated to a Tier 3 Uptime Institute-certified high-capacity, purpose-built data center. The data center provides a 20-MegaWatt central plant, high-density cabinets, colocation, a technical & infrastructure services catalog, and various telecommunications offerings. The unique model designates net revenues to be earmarked for college scholarships specific to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) areas of study.