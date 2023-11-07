PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® Program Presents Michigan Air Force Veteran with Keys to New Mortgage-Free Home

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With a performance by a highly acclaimed national anthem singer and even more fanfare to match the moment, U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Paulus Obey and his family recently received the keys to their new home – and next step in life – through PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program.

During a dedication ceremony at Pulte Homes’ Thornton Farms West community in Dexter, Michigan on October 5, Master Sergeant Obey became the latest veteran to receive a new, mortgage-free home from the homebuilder. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, PulteGroup’s Built to Honor program recognizes and thanks returning military personnel who have been injured during their term of service. This is the third Built to Honor home dedicated in Michigan.

“ On behalf of the entire team at PulteGroup, it is my honor to welcome Master Sergeant Obey and his family to their new home and to the Thornton Farms West community,” said Kevin Christofferson, president of PulteGroup’s Michigan division. “ While our country can never do enough to express our gratitude to Master Sergeant Obey and so many other people like him, we do our part through what we do best: building incredible homes where people live out their dreams.”

More than 200 people attended the dedication event, which commenced with a parade procession led by the Dexter High School marching band; Michigan War Dog Memorial K9 Salute Team; multiple first responders from local area fire authorities and the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s office; veteran advocates from the Rolling Thunder and Patriot Guard Rider motorcycle groups; and veterans of the American Legion and local VFW. The ceremony began with a rendition of the national anthem by Ava Swiss, a Michigan native who competed on the NBC television show “America’s Got Talent.”

Master Sergeant Obey and his wife Janel were welcomed during the ceremony with speeches by representatives from the Michigan division of PulteGroup, Lima Township, Warriors and Caregivers United, RealTruck, Washtenaw County Sheriff’s office, and Building Homes for Heroes. The Michigan War Dog Memorial K9 Salute Team performed a 21-second howl salute dedicated to Master Sergeant Obey and all veterans in attendance.

“ The Obeys now call their 2,883 sq ft, four-bedroom, four-bath ranch nestled on a private wooded lot home. It is complete with a finished basement, a “lady cave” loft space, outdoor patio and even a fully stocked, organized pantry,” said Christofferson.

In March, Master Sergeant Obey was surprised with the life-changing news that he was selected to receive a home through Built to Honor. The new single-family home was built in partnership with Building Homes for Heroes®, a national non-profit organization devoted to bringing renewed hope and service to injured veterans.

“ This is the third Built to Honor home awarded in Michigan to a very worthy veteran,” said PulteGroup President and CEO Ryan Marshall. “ Master Sergeant Obey has served our country with pride and we hope this home will provide him and his family with security, peace of mind and countless long-lasting memories together.”

U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Paulus Obey

Master Sergeant Obey joined the military in 1986 and served for over 18 years. During his time of service, he was deployed to Qatar and Uzbekistan where he flew as an Aircrew Loadmaster, responsible for getting troops and supplies to areas of combat, and taking part in missions into Iraq, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Yemen and Africa.

Master Sergeant Obey and his crew often received enemy fire during takeoffs and landings into dangerous combat zones. After flying over 20 combat missions and experiencing multiple episodes of being fired upon, Master Sergeant Obey was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and was honorably discharged in 2004.

For his service, Master Sergeant Obey was awarded The Air Medal, which is given for single acts of heroism or meritorious achievements while participating in aerial flight and foreign military personnel in actual combat in support of operations. He has also received several other medals, awards and ribbons for his valor and service.

About Built to Honor®

For the last decade, PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program has recognized and thanked returning military personnel who have been injured during their service by providing mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families. Launched in 2013, the program has built and donated over 80 homes, gifting more than $30 million in value, across the country. Built to Honor works in partnership with nonprofit organizations to identify veteran candidates. For more information about Built to Honor, go to builttohonor.org. Follow Built to Honor on Twitter: @BuiltToHonor and Facebook.com/BuiltToHonor.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.