DataRobot Expands Partnership with SBI Holdings to Advance Generative AI Capabilities

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataRobot, the leader in Value-Driven AI, today signed an expansion agreement with Japanese internet financial services leader SBI Holdings, Inc (TYO: 8473) to drive greater overall efficiency and value with generative AI. The expanded partnership will focus on delivering the DataRobot generative AI offering for the core operations of SBI Holdings and scaling across hundreds of its subsidiary companies in Japan.

Yoshitaka Kitao, Representative Director, Chairman, President & CEO of SBI Holdings, Inc. said, “DataRobot is the leading technology company and platform innovator that brings predictive and generative AI capabilities together with the governance, observability, and security we need at scale.”

Since 2020, SBI Group has accelerated the expansion of AI through a strategic framework across the entire organization through its partnership with DataRobot. Building on a May 2023 agreement to deploy DataRobot’s single-tenant SaaS platform, the expansion announced today allows for secure distribution of generative AI solutions across subsidiary companies in the financial services sector. Initial generative AI use cases include deploying chatbots that query financial products, exploration and summarization of legal documents, and automatic creation of call center conversation records with the goal of deploying hundreds of revenue-generating applications within three years.

“SBI Holdings’ global vision for this new era of generative AI makes them an invaluable partner and pioneer in the financial services industry.” said Jay Schuren, Chief Customer Officer, DataRobot. “This expansion will deliver the next wave of enterprise-grade generative AI innovation from DataRobot to both Japan and the market more broadly. I look forward to all we will accomplish in this next chapter of our partnership.”

Launched in July 2023, DataRobot’s generative AI offering uniquely brings both generative and predictive AI capabilities together in the DataRobot AI Platform, delivering an open and end-to-end experience to build, govern, and operate AI. Designed to unify your entire AI landscape and workflows, it fuels the delivery of real-world value from your AI initiatives, while giving you the flexibility to evolve and the control to scale with confidence.

To learn more about the DataRobot generative AI offering, visit https://www.datarobot.com/platform/generative-ai.

About DataRobot

DataRobot is the Value-Driven AI company, empowering organizations to accelerate AI from idea to impact. With over a decade at the forefront of AI innovation, we know what it takes to make a real difference – to your bottom line, to your business vision, and to the world around us. Our open, end-to-end AI lifecycle platform allows your organization to quickly build, securely operate, and confidently govern your entire AI landscape from a single, unified experience. Organizations across industries and geographies trust DataRobot to help solve their biggest challenges with AI, leveraging generative and predictive capabilities today while providing the flexibility to adapt to the innovations of tomorrow. Learn more at datarobot.com and connect with us on LinkedIn (@DataRobot).

About SBI Holdings

Established in 1999 as a pioneer of Internet-based financial services in Japan, SBI Holdings, Inc is a comprehensive Internet financial group that operates globally, encompassing five core businesses: “Financial Services Business,” such as securities, banking and insurance businesses; “Investment Business,” which is engaged in private equity investment including venture capital investment; “Asset Management Business,” that provides various asset management related services; “Crypto-asset Business,” which operates crypto asset trading and exchange services; and “Non-financial Business,” which includes business activities related to biotechnology, healthcare and medical informatics, Web3, and new overseas markets.

Please refer to the group’s homepage for more details.