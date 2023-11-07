ZenBusiness Further Empowers Small Business Owners with Integrated Payment Acceptance Tools

ZenBusiness, the one-stop business management platform trusted by a half million small businesses, has integrated with financial infrastructure platform Stripe. This integration combines Stripe’s secure and user-friendly payment processing with ZenBusiness Money Pro®, to help small business owners track all mileage, expenses, income streams, and tax deductions in real time.

ZenBusiness, the one-stop business management platform trusted by a half million small businesses, has integrated with financial infrastructure platform Stripe. This integration combines Stripe’s secure and user-friendly payment processing with ZenBusiness Money Pro®, to help small business owners track all mileage, expenses, income streams, and tax deductions in real time.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZenBusiness™, a one-stop business management platform trusted by a half million small businesses, announced a new integration with financial infrastructure platform Stripe. This integration combines Stripe’s secure and user-friendly payment processing with ZenBusiness Money Pro®, a service built for small business owners that tracks all mileage, expenses, income streams, and tax deductions in real time. ZenBusiness Money Pro helps the average customer save thousands each year on their tax bill by calculating valuable tax deductions and automating their financial records.

Starting a business can be daunting, especially for marginalized communities that traditionally lack access to essential tools. In the past, potential small business owners had to navigate the time-consuming process of research, accountant selection, and banking arrangements before even reaching the point of selling their products or services. ZenBusiness Money Pro simplifies this process, providing a comprehensive solution that allows small business owners to manage all these tasks in one place, ultimately freeing up their time to focus on earning their first dollar.

" Our goal has always been to break down barriers and democratize entrepreneurship," said Sameer Gulati, chief product officer at ZenBusiness. " With the integration of Stripe into Money Pro, we're providing entrepreneurs the secure and flexible tools they need to manage finances, scale, and thrive. We understand the intricacies of managing money, and with these new features, we're ensuring that our customers don't just survive but excel."

In addition to the robust features offered by ZenBusiness Money Pro, businesses that register their LLCs with ZenBusiness can now enjoy the added benefit of accepting payments via ACH and credit card, facilitated by Stripe integration. This enhanced feature complements the existing suite of services, which includes:

Smart Dashboard for unified invoice, payment, and customer management.

Professional Invoicing with customizable logos and payment reminders.

Tax Filing Management for optimized deductions and reimbursements.

Seamless Client Integration for easy communication and invoicing.

Custom Line Items for added discounts and taxes.

Secure Payments with end-to-end encryption.

In addition to ZenBusiness Money Pro, ZenBusiness customers can set up a business bank account and access a complimentary 30-minute tax consultation. For a deep dive into all the transformative solutions ZenBusiness provides entrepreneurs, visit ZenBusiness.com.

About ZenBusiness

ZenBusiness is committed to unleashing the entrepreneur in everybody. We have the tools, expertise, and educational programs to help you Own What’s Yours.™ Our platform of interconnected products makes it easy to start, run, and grow your business. Whether you're just starting out, taking the first steps, or ready to scale up, our expert team guides you along a proven path to success with ease and confidence. Over half a million people have turned to ZenBusiness for their entrepreneurial journey. For more information, visit www.zenbusiness.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.