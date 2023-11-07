Roy Rogers Restaurants Expands Partnership with Trevelino/Keller to Drive Consumer Engagement

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trevelino/Keller (T/K), recognized for its relevant and successful work with classic restaurant concepts, today announced an expanded partnership with Roy Rogers Restaurants. After more than two years of supporting Roy Rogers’ franchise sales business, Trevelino/Keller will now support the nostalgic cowboy brand with its consumer marketing initiatives.

With a track record of driving growth and success for some of the country’s most iconic restaurant and franchise concepts, Trevelino/Keller has solidified its reputation as a leader in delivering outcome-driven solutions that build, launch and grow companies. The strategic partnership with Roy Rogers signifies an exciting evolution, as Trevelino/Keller's impact transcends franchise sales to deeply engage with consumers.

"Trevelino/Keller has played a pivotal role in strengthening our positioning and approach to franchise development, and now, we're thrilled to broaden our partnership to enhance our consumer engagement strategies. Their thoughtful approach aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences in our communities,” says Jim Plamondon, Co-President of Roy Rogers Restaurants. “At Roy Rogers, our goal has always been to exceed our guests’ expectations. This partnership with T/K is a testament to our dedication to innovation and providing top-tier customer satisfaction.”

Trevelino/Keller’s comprehensive suite of services, from growth marketing and public relations to creative strategies, will empower Roy Rogers to create unforgettable interactions that resonate deeply with patrons.

"I grew up with Roy Rogers, ‘went to college with Roy Rogers.’ It’s a wonderful opportunity and responsibility to see this brand in its glory days again," says Dean Trevelino, Principal at Trevelino/Keller. "Hollywood has introduced us to a modern day cowboy, which the brand appreciates. However, we respect the real rancher who continues to work and live off the land. Roy Rogers serves the hard working consumer, but it also has a place among the nostalgia and the popularity of cowboy life.”

As Roy Rogers and Trevelino/Keller grow their partnership, the agency poised to deliver a remarkable fusion of innovation and expertise, enhancing franchise development and increasing Roy Rogers’ connection with its cherished customers.

About Roy Rogers® Restaurants:

Based in Frederick, Md., Roy Rogers® is a chain of western-themed quick-service restaurants offering broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations. The company is famous for serving up a “Triple Threat” – three popular main dishes including USDA choice top round roast beef, hand-breaded, fresh fried chicken and great-tasting burgers – and for its famous Fixin’s Bar®, where guests can customize their orders with a variety of fresh produce, condiments and signature sauces. Information on the company, its menu and current promotions is available at www.royrogersrestaurants.com and on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Trevelino/Keller:

Trevelino/Keller is a pioneering Growth PR+Mkt firm headquartered in Atlanta. Recognized for its outcome-driven reputation marketing strategies, the firm specializes in building, launching, and growing companies across diverse industries. With a focus on growth marketing, public relations, and creative services, Trevelino/Keller delivers innovative solutions that drive success for clients in the technology, healthcare, government, financial services, franchising, environment, and lifestyle sectors. The firm's creative brand, Groovy Studios, offers graphic design, web services, and brand identity solutions.