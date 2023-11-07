Platinum Dental Elevates Spend Management with CureMint Partnership: Setting a New Standard in Efficiency

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CureMint, a leading dental spend management platform, announced today that it has partnered with Platinum Dental Services as their new spend management solution.

Platinum Dental chose CureMint to simplify, automate, and manage spend across their 30+ practices. Before this collaboration, Platinum Dental had already implemented strategies that achieved an impressive average spend of less than 4%. By integrating these strategies with the CureMint platform, they aim to not only sustain this low spend but also free up more time for their purchasers to focus on patient care.

"Our teams need purchasing to be fast. They want to focus on more meaningful tasks, and rightfully so,” said Shawna Sherman - Head of Procurement and Integrations at Platinum Dental Services.

She adds, “As we open new offices, it’s naturally harder to stay consistent. Growth is happening so quickly right now, so we needed a way to become more efficient with orders and approvals. Live updates on spend, easy-to-build carts, and budget control make the entire process smooth and enjoyable at each practice."

While some throw more bodies at the problem, Platinum was interested in finding the right technology partner.

“Recruiting and onboarding staff isn't just challenging—it's costly. After I presented the options to our CFO, the choice was pretty simple. Either we invest in CureMint, or we spend 5-10x and hire the right people,” Shawna elaborated.

“We are thrilled about our partnership with Platinum Dental," said Brandon McCarty, founder of CureMint.

"These relationships demonstrate our commitment to helping organizations remain laser-focused on their profitability. When you simplify the workflow and eliminate normal distractions, businesses will thrive and become more profitable.”

In the evolving landscape of profitability for dental organizations, revenue isn’t the only consideration. Organizations like Platinum Dental signify not just a business move, but a shift in how the dental industry views efficiency and growth.

About Platinum Dental Services

Platinum Dental Services is a dental support organization that empowers its affiliated dentists to focus on clinical excellence while the DSO provides administrative support from billing and staffing to IT support and marketing. The dental group has 31 affiliated locations in Utah and Colorado. For more information, visit platinumdentalservices.com.

About CureMint

CureMint is a leader in spend management software for dental organizations who believe growth is more than just revenue. Their mission is to provide a clear view of spend across the entire business, preventing end-of-month surprises while driving practice efficiency. They know that profit requires more than revenue, and that dental organizations thrive when they manage their spend and establish proper controls. As of September 2023, CureMint has processed over $250 million in dental supply management for over 2,000 dental offices.