Foresight Intelligence Introduces the World’s First AI-powered, Voice-enabled Equipment Management Platform

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foresight Intelligence, the leading data analytics software provider for the construction industry, today introduced new AI-powered features for its Fleet Intelligence solution that can be controlled by voice in English and Spanish. Users can now use mobile devices, such as cell phones and tablets, to use the voice control features to simply ask the Fleet Intelligence solution to assist them with real-time information about the equipment, such as bulldozers, excavators, and trucks, being used for a project. This can include equipment location, usage, maintenance, and inspection details, all based on the person’s specific role on the project. By making equipment information easily available, construction companies, equipment manufacturers, equipment dealers, and rental companies can better manage their assets, improve utilization and project outcomes, and make certain they are deploying the right resources at the right time.

The new AI-powered voice control features for Fleet Intelligence are purposely designed to be easy to deploy and use, with no training required or technology expertise needed. The new features allow the technology to be quickly adopted by teams because it aligns with how they prefer to work and is as simple as pushing a button and asking for the information they need, promoting safety, ease of use in the field, and efficiency.

“The construction industry continues to face an extreme labor shortage worldwide, and Fleet Intelligence helps our customers manage more equipment with fewer people,” said Dale Hanna, CEO of Foresight Intelligence. “We’re taking those productivity gains to an even higher level with the introduction of our voice-enabled, multi-language capabilities of Fleet Intelligence, which will increase the effectiveness of every team member. Construction managers, fleet supervisors, technicians, and operators will be able to access relevant fleet and equipment data in their preferred language with the power of their voice.”

Since Fleet Intelligence AI is purpose-built for the construction industry, it provides accurate, reliable, trustworthy, and actionable information, with unparalleled insights into every aspect of the mixed fleet environment. It empowers those working with equipment and vehicles to simply use their voice to get immediate details on the exact location and status of all their assets and equipment from the office, field, or other remote locations.

“We’ve had telematics, sensors in equipment, computer managed componentry, and other technological advancements, but Fleet Intelligence introduces a tool that has been missing in the equipment industry for some time,” said Ron Slee, managing director of a training business for the heavy equipment industry, Learning Without Scars. “Fleet Intelligence provides triggers and signals that allow teams to proactively manage their equipment, in the language of their choice. These new AI-powered features will have an incredibly positive impact on machine availability and project profitability.”

“Thanks to these effortless voice control features, managing our fleet has become more efficient and streamlined than ever before,” said Jason Watson, inventory control specialist at CJ Hughes. “We're now able to focus on our core tasks without worrying about the complexities of technology. Kudos to Fleet Intelligence for delivering such a user-friendly and hassle-free solution."

Fleet Intelligence is currently available in English and Spanish, with additional languages coming soon. Foresight Intelligence will continue to innovate and build new features for Fleet Intelligence, infusing AI into every aspect of mixed fleet management. To learn more, please visit: www.fleetintelligence.ai.

About Foresight Intelligence

Foresight Intelligence, Inc. is a data analytics software company that focuses on collecting data and providing pertinent information for smart actions. Fleet Intelligence was designed to meet the need for a mixed fleet solution that provides intuitive insights into heavy equipment fleets.