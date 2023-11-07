Establishment Labs Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women’s health and wellness, principally in breast aesthetics and reconstruction, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Highlights and Outlook

Third quarter worldwide revenue of $38.5 million increased 0.8% year-over-year.

2023 revenue guidance updated to approximately $165 million, an increase of 2% over 2022.

Third quarter loss from operations was $21.0 million compared to a loss of $10.5 million in the year-ago period.

Cash balance of $52.2 million as of September 30, 2023.

U.S. FDA clearance of the Motiva Flora ® SmoothSilk ® Tissue Expander on October 13.

SmoothSilk Tissue Expander on October 13. Released data from Mia Femtech™ clinical study showing no capsular contracture, rupture, or bleeding at two-years.

“Our results in the third quarter and updated guidance reflect lower demand for breast procedures globally,” said Juan José Chacón-Quirós, Chief Executive Officer. “Both precedent and our experience suggest cycles of reduced demand in our industry are transitory. While we still expect China approval in 2023, at this point in the year we have removed it from our forecasts; this makes up about a third of our change in guidance. With our core platform and our pipeline of new products, we are taking market share globally — and this should continue through the remainder of 2023 and into 2024.”

“We are taking steps during this period to prioritize our near-term growth initiatives, namely the launch of Motiva into the US and China, and the global rollout of Mia Femtech,” Mr. Chacón-Quirós continued. “We are making meaningful progress on all fronts, including the approval of Motiva Implants in the United States. The recent clearance of the Motiva Flora SmoothSilk Tissue Expander in the U.S. is only the first of what we expect will be a number of meaningful developments over the coming months. We expect strong growth for many years to come and we have a very solid foundation on which to build in 2024. We remain highly confident in the target we offered earlier this year of $500 million in revenue in 2026.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was $38.5 million compared to $38.2 million for the same period in 2022. Direct sales comprised approximately 54% of total sales, while distributor sales made up the balance.

Gross profit for the third quarter was $26.1 million, or 67.7% of revenue, compared to $26.0 million, or 68.1% of revenue, for the same period in 2022.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter were $47.1 million, an increase of $10.5 million compared to $36.6 million in the third quarter of 2022.

SG&A expenses for the third quarter increased approximately $8.7 million to $40.0 million compared to $31.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase in SG&A was primarily due to costs associated with investment in growth initiatives and expanding operations.

R&D expenses increased approximately $1.8 million to $7.1 million in the third quarter compared to $5.3 million for the same quarter a year ago. The increase was primarily due to an increase in personnel, compliance and regulatory costs.

Net loss for the third quarter was $29.3 million compared to a net loss of $18.6 million in the year ago period.

The Company’s cash balance on September 30, 2023 was $52.2 million. Cash decreased $14.2 million from December 31, 2022, primarily as a result of increases in inventory and accounts receivable, and investments in new facility construction offset by the 1.265 million share follow-on offering completed on April 27.

ESTABLISHMENT LABS HOLDINGS INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 38,506 $ 38,245 $ 133,591 $ 117,887 Cost of revenue 12,454 12,205 47,199 39,457 Gross profit 26,052 26,040 86,392 78,430 Operating expenses: Sales, general and administrative 39,962 31,268 108,695 91,138 Research and development 7,128 5,289 20,608 13,790 Total operating expenses 47,090 36,557 129,303 104,928 Loss from operations (21,038 ) (10,517 ) (42,911 ) (26,498 ) Interest income 271 10 516 62 Interest expense (3,679 ) (3,880 ) (11,055 ) (9,560 ) Change in fair value of derivative instruments — — — 703 Other expense, net (4,158 ) (3,618 ) (2,086 ) (5,769 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (19,019 ) Loss before income taxes (28,604 ) (18,005 ) (55,536 ) (60,081 ) Provision for income taxes (669 ) (603 ) (2,424 ) (1,566 ) Net loss $ (29,273 ) $ (18,608 ) $ (57,960 ) $ (61,647 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (1.12 ) $ (0.76 ) $ (2.28 ) $ (2.53 ) Weighted average outstanding shares used for basic and diluted net loss per share 26,034,185 24,511,495 25,444,155 24,406,389