Cornerstone Building Brands Partners with Dave and Jenny Marrs to Showcase Leading Products on Season 5 of Fixer to Fabulous (Photo: Business Wire)

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cornerstone Building Brands, the largest manufacturer of exterior building products by sales in North America, will be featured in Dave and Jenny Marrs’ hit series Fixer to Fabulous as the company kicks off a multi-year, multi-brand agreement with the esteemed home renovating duo.

Season 5 of the show, premiering this fall, follows Cornerstone Building Brands Brand Ambassadors Dave and Jenny Marrs as they transform historic houses into charming forever homes around their hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas.

Three leading product brands from the Cornerstone Building Brands family — Ply Gem, Mastic Siding & Accessories and Reed’s Metals — will be featured in six episodes throughout the season. Vinyl siding, trim, windows, patio doors, stone veneer, fence & railing and metal roofing were all selected by Dave and Jenny Marrs to provide beauty, durability, efficiency and long-term cost savings to unique properties throughout the Bentonville area.

"Jenny and I will not recommend a product until we have personally used it and verified its quality. On this season of Fixer to Fabulous, we use siding, stone, windows, metal roofing, trim, shutters and fencing — all provided by Cornerstone Building Brands," says Dave Marrs, Host of Fixer to Fabulous. "We never thought one company could provide essentially everything on the exterior envelope of a home, but they are doing it with a commitment to sustainability without sacrifice."

Ply Gem, Mastic and Reed’s Metals Made in the USA products will be featured throughout Season 5 of the show:

PLY GEM WINDOWS 1500 SERIES: The 1500 Series Windows, including 1570 Casement Windows, Horizontal Sliding Windows, Picture Windows, Single Hung Windows and Architectural Shape Windows, deliver a durable, low maintenance vinyl window with stylish options, on-trend colors and energy-efficient glass packages to complement any style of home.

PLY GEM MIRA ® SERIES PATIO DOORS: The MIRA series Aluminum-Clad Wood Patio Doors blend the warmth and beauty of a traditional wood patio door on the interior with the durability and weather resistance of aluminum on the exterior. Designed with superior craftsmanship, one-of-a kind details and color options ranging from dark bold hues to vibrant metallics, MIRA elevates home designs.

PLY GEM STONE CASTLE STONE: Restoring medieval charm, Castle Stone echoes the historical strength and glory from the castles of Scotland. Dignified and strong, the stunning profile makes any setting unforgettable.

PLY GEM STONE TUMBLED BRICK: A lightweight alternative to traditional brick, Ply Gem Stone Tumbled Brick veneer lends a stately appearance to both exteriors and interiors with its textured surface, irregular edges and timeless charm.

PLY GEM FENCE & RAILING WIDE SCALLOPED PICKET FENCE: Durability meets the American Dream with the Wide Scalloped Picket Fence from Ply Gem. Featuring a unique scalloped design, the series is both eye-catching and elegant with acrylic impact modifiers that increase the product's strength and flexibility for maximum durability.

PLY GEM TRIM: From elegant mantels and crown mouldings to crisp corner posts, Trim & Mouldings from Ply Gem add the finishing touch to a home's exterior. They're easy to install, durable and can be painted to match the color of existing siding.

MASTIC EVERPLANK: EverPlank Luxury Vinyl Siding combines a true-to-wood look with the trusted performance and durability of vinyl. Featuring a patent-pending technology that allows for end-to-end installation, EverPlank delivers a high-end plank look to homes with easy-install benefits and a lifetime warranty.

MASTIC CEDAR DISCOVERY HAND-SPLIT SHAKE SIDING: Cedar Discovery ® presents the rich, realistic texture and deep random grooves of authentic cedar shake siding without the hassle of regular staining, painting and replacing. Strong and durable, this siding features a five-point locking system to hold tight even in extreme winds.

REED'S METALS PERMA-LOK ROOFING: The Perma-Lok metal panel from Reed's Metals is a premium standing seam profile designed for distinctive, high-end looks with 1-inch ribs. Popular in residential and commercial applications, this panel installs without clips and securely snaps together with completely concealed fasteners.

“At Cornerstone Building Brands, we have a deep commitment to positively contribute to communities now and for generations to come,” said Susan Selle, Cornerstone Building Brands' chief marketing officer. "Dave and Jenny Marrs' parallel dedication to building a better tomorrow in their community and hands-on experience with our portfolio of products make them a natural fit for Cornerstone Building Brands."

Tune in to Fixer to Fabulous on Tuesdays starting November 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST on HGTV. For specific product information visit: www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com, www.plygem.com or www.reedsmetals.com.

For more information on Cornerstone Building Brands’ partnership with Dave and Jenny Marrs, visit: https://www.plygem.com/siding/dave-and-jenny-marrs/

ABOUT CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products by sales for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, N.C., we serve residential and commercial customers across the new construction and the repair & remodel markets. Our market-leading portfolio of products spans vinyl windows, vinyl siding, stone veneer, metal roofing, metal wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands’ broad, multi-channel distribution platform and expansive national footprint includes approximately 20,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. Corporate stewardship and environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibility are embedded in our culture. We are committed to contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play. For more information, visit us at CornerstoneBuildingBrands.com.