Labor Finders Accelerates Digital Transformation, Kickstarts RPA Journey with Datamatics TruBot

LIVONIA, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datamatics, a leading global Digital Technologies, Operations, and Experiences Company, today announced that it has onboarded Labor Finders as its customer for TruBot Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Labor Finders is the largest privately held industrial staffing company in the U.S. and is a multi-year winner of the “Best of Staffing” industry award.

Labor Finders decided to kickstart their digital transformation journey with Datamatics Trubot by automating multiple processes across various functions and operations. This initiative will enable Labor Finders to automate repetitive processes, handle surge volumes seamlessly, reduce costs, enhance productivity, and deliver superior customer experiences.

Datamatics TruBot is an enterprise-grade RPA product with built-in AI/ML capabilities. Its easy-to-use, secure bots integrate seamlessly with existing systems to drive process optimization across industries.

Shashi Bhargava, EVP & Head Intelligent Automation, Datamatics expressed, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Labor Finders as they kickstart their automation journey to reinvent operations." He further added, "Our AI-powered TruBot solution will help Labor Finders unlock value, enhance productivity, reduce costs, and achieve their desired business outcomes."

"Datamatics TruBot perfectly complements our digital transformation strategy focused on automating business processes to improve quality and consistency," said Jorge Quintana, Chief Information Officer, Labor Finders. "With TruBot, we aim to boost staff productivity, enhance customer satisfaction and establish a resilient operational framework for the future."

Datamatics holds deep expertise in Intelligent Automation and provides RPA, Intelligent Document Processing, Business Intelligence and Process Management solutions worldwide. Its TruBot RPA has been recognized as a leader in RPA space by top global analyst firms.

To learn more about Datamatics TruBot, visit www.automation.datamatics.com

About Labor Finders

Established in 1975, Labor Finders International, a franchise company, is the oldest and largest privately held industrial staffing company in the U.S. and is a multi-year winner of the “Best of Staffing” industry award. Comprised of a focused network of over 200 offices throughout the nation, Labor Finders delivers a flexible, productive, dependable workforce to meet fluctuating workforce demands while eliminating payroll and administrative burdens for companies. With more than 200,000 customers, Labor Finders provides an average of 16,000 jobs each day, logging over 23 million hours of work annually for customers. This constitutes a 6% share of the day labor market, and 1.7% of the entire U.S. industrial staffing business.

About Datamatics

Datamatics is a Digital Operations, Technologies and Experiences Company that enables enterprises to go Deep in Digital to boost their productivity, customer experience and competitive advantage. It has established products in Robotic Process Automation, Intelligent Document Processing, Business Intelligence and Automated Fare Collection. Datamatics does business with global customers across Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations, and Media & Publishing. The Company has a presence across four continents with significant delivery centres in the USA, India, and the Philippines. To learn more about Datamatics, visit www.datamatics.com