Knowles Corporation Teams Up With JLab to Bring Premium Sound to the Epic Lab Edition True Wireless Earbuds

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a leading global supplier of high-performance components and solutions, including capacitors and radio frequency ("RF") filters, advanced medtech microphones and balanced armature speakers and audio solutions, announces consumer audio brand JLab has selected Knowles' RAN balanced armature (BA) drivers to help produce premium sound for the new Epic Lab Edition true wireless earbuds.

JLab Epic Lab Edition combines Knowles RAN BAs, which produce crisp treble frequencies, with dynamic drivers to deliver rich bass for an unparalleled, well-balanced, crystal-clear sound across the full frequency curve. As consumer expectations for HD audio, long-wear comfort, and advanced personalization features hit an all-time high, these earbuds redefine true wireless sound.

The Epic Lab Edition is the first True Wireless Stereo (TWS) headphone to feature the Knowles Preferred Listening Response Curve. The research behind the Knowles Preferred Listening Response Curve reveals that listeners across age ranges and hearing abilities prefer expanded treble response beyond 10 kHz to deliver the best and most satisfying music listening experience. Knowles BAs enable JLab to achieve the higher frequencies necessary to produce the optimal audio performance to bring depth and life to music. Epic Lab Edition users will be able to customize their equalizer settings for the earbuds in the JLab App, choosing between four settings: JLab signature, Knowles Preferred Response Curve, Bass Boost, and a final option to customize their own settings.

Knowles BAs enable unprecedented sound performance for their size. Small enough to fit in the ear tip, the BAs enable a comfortable fit without compromising sound quality, range or battery life. Delivering exceptional treble performance, with output up to 40 kHz for JAS Hi-Res Audio certification, the high sensitivity of Knowles BAs also facilitates improved hearing personalization and enhancement.

"Knowles’ approach to sound made the collaboration a no-brainer,” said Win Cramer, JLab CEO. “Pairing our technology with Knowles BAs creates an unrivaled sound experience for the listener.”

"JLab is a well-known brand with a great reputation among both casual listeners and audio connoisseurs," stated Jon Kiachian, President of MedTech and Specialty Audio at Knowles Corporation. "Our collaboration with JLab on the Epic Lab Edition true wireless earbuds stands as a testimony to Knowles' relentless pursuit of excellence in audio engineering. We are eager to foster this synergy and deliver the audio performance that customers crave."

Coupled with Smart active noise cancellation, the Epic Lab Edition earbuds feature Hi-Res Audio via LDAC or AAC advanced codecs for the best sound experience JLab has ever created. Bluetooth LE Audio allows listeners to enjoy low latency and pristine audio quality. Each earbud has a 13-hour battery life with a total of more than 56 hours of playtime.

The JLab Epic Lab earbuds will be available at www.jlab.com and on Amazon. For more information on Knowles balanced armatures, visit www.knowles.com/premiumsound.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio solutions, and high-performance capacitors and RF products, serving the consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. Knowles uses its leading position in SiSonic™ MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and improve the user experience across consumer applications. Knowles is also a leader in hearing health acoustics, high-performance capacitors and RF solutions for diverse markets. Knowles’ focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, and global operational expertise, enables it to deliver innovative solutions at scale across multiple applications. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Knowles is a global organization with employees in over a dozen countries. For more information, visit knowles.com.

About JLab

JLab imagines and delivers the personal technology products that consumers want. With our line of personal audio gear and office accessories, we’re innovating absolutely everything to make way better personal tech. Based in San Diego, we’ve been offering the right sound, the right features, and the right value since 2005. For more information visit www.jlab.com.