Everest Clinical Research Announces the Acquisition of August Research

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everest Clinical Research (“Everest”), a leading full-service contract research organization (“CRO”) with deep expertise in clinical data management, biostatistics and statistical programming, today announced it has acquired August Research (“August”). Everest is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington”), a Washington, D.C. based private equity firm with extensive experience investing in regulated industries. Financial terms were not disclosed.

August is a European CRO that provides Clinical Trial Services (“CTS”) and Pharmacovigilance (“PV”) services to a wide variety of pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients. The Company has worked on over 120 projects for Phase I-IV clinical trials across multiple therapeutic areas including cardiovascular, infectious disease, oncology and rare disease. The acquisition of August establishes a European footprint for Everest to provide full-service CTS offerings to its pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical devices clients, and other operational capabilities through the Company’s substantive experience and infrastructure across 14 countries in Western and Eastern Europe. August founders Dana Leff Niedzielska and Lukasz Niedzielski, alongside other managing directors in the local European offices will continue as key executive leaders with the business post-transaction.

Malcolm Little, a Partner at Arlington Capital Partners, said, “The acquisition of August is highly strategic for Everest as it further expands our global service offering and establishes a beachhead in one of the largest clinical trial markets in the world. With the addition of several European offices to complement Everest’s existing presence in North America and Asia, Everest further engrains itself as a truly global CRO.”

Jin Dai, COO of Everest, added, “Dana, Lukasz and their tenured leadership team have built a strong client and people-focused culture at August that aligns extremely well with the broader Everest organization. Their expertise in and dedication to the field of clinical research are truly impressive. We look forward to working together to introduce August’s leading European clinical operations capabilities to our U.S. customer base and build out a broader and quality-focused biometrics and data management practice in Europe.”

“As we were approaching the next chapter for August, we wanted a true partnership where we could achieve our visions for growth together.” said Dana Niedzielska, CEO of August. “Jin, Irene and the entire Everest team, along with Arlington Capital, present the right opportunity for us to realize those objectives and be part of an organization providing exceptional quality, service and on-time delivery to help advance life-changing research.”

August is known to its clients for high quality staff, flexible and responsive approach, and has unparalleled local European networks, country, and regulatory knowledge. Everest’s industry-recognized strengths in providing top-tier clinical trial data and analytical services, Interactive Response Technologies, pharmacovigilance, medical writing, and North American clinical operations services will be complementary to August’s deep European clinical operations, regulatory, and local pharmacovigilance capabilities. The combination of Everest and August Research’s capabilities will provide a global, full suite of clinical services to its broad client base, accelerating growth opportunities for the merged company.

About Everest Clinical Research Corporation

Everest is a full-service contract research organization (“CRO”) providing a broad range of expertise-based clinical research services to worldwide pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Everest serves some of the best-known companies and works with many of the most advanced drugs, biologics, and medical devices in development today. Founded in 2004, Everest has a strong foundation as a statistical and data management center of excellence. Building on this foundation, Everest has successfully developed and established itself as a full-service CRO. Operating primarily in North America, with headquarters located in Toronto, Canada, and additional offices in the United States, China and Taiwan, Everest is known in the industry for its high-quality deliverables, superior customer service, and flexibility in meeting clients’ needs.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm that has managed approximately $7 billion in capital commitments. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including healthcare, government services and technology, aerospace & defense, and business services and software. The firm’s professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their Company’s position as leading competitors in their field. For more information, visit Arlington Capital’s website at arlingtoncap.com and follow Arlington on Linkedin.