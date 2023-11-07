ApolloMed and Wider Circle Enter Strategic Partnership to Elevate the Delivery of Patient-Centered Care for High-Need Community Members

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wider Circle, a peer-based community health organization working with payers and providers to connect neighbors for better health, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a technology-powered healthcare company empowering providers to deliver high-quality, value-based care to all in their community, to deliver Enhanced Care Management (ECM) to high-need Medicaid members across the state of California.

Under the joint venture relationship, the two organizations will provide comprehensive patient-centered care and Enhanced Care Management for Medicaid members with complex needs, an integral component of the California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal (CalAIM) initiative. This program will leverage Wider Circle’s unique group-based engagement model and ApolloMed’s well-established comprehensive care management offering to elevate how social programs and clinical services are delivered – together – in the communities they collectively serve.

“An interdisciplinary and coordinated approach to patient-centered care is critical in delivering whole person-centered care to members, especially for those with the most complex medical and social needs,” said Brandon Sim, Co-CEO of ApolloMed. “By pairing Wider Circle’s impressive community-based engagement model and ApolloMed’s core clinical offerings and proprietary care management platform and technology suite, we will strive to bring community-based, interdisciplinary, and person-centered care to all who need it.”

Wider Circle is committed to solving the last mile of healthcare by building neighborhood groups that empower members to motivate and support each other to get the care they need, when they need it, where they need it. This is accomplished by using the company’s analytics capabilities to identify members who are eligible for the program and building trusted neighborhood groups, leveraging its multi-modal outreach techniques to engage these populations where they are in the community.

ApolloMed is focused on coordinating care for community members and empowering care providers with the technology and infrastructure they need to effectively deliver high-quality care to all. ApolloMed continues to pair its significant experience with members with complex clinical care needs with its proprietary care management platform, evidence-based protocols, and clinical care delivery network to help deliver the best possible outcomes for these individuals.

"ApolloMed has been a pillar in serving California communities for years, caring for over a million patients. In partnering with them, we're aligning with an organization renowned for its trusted provider network and robust enablement platform—especially in caring for the most underserved populations," said Darin Buxbaum, CEO of Wider Circle. "By pooling the strengths and expertise of both organizations, we're not merely continuing the status quo; we're pioneering a transformative approach to deliver patient-centric, whole person care on a scalable level."

Moving forward, the two organizations will continue to work in close collaboration to meet the needs of members throughout California while delivering value to the health system at large.

About Wider Circle

Wider Circle works with health plans and providers nationally to deliver unique community care programs that connect neighbors for better health. Centered on trusted relationships, Wider Circle connects health plan members with like-minded neighbors to inform, support and motivate one another, empowering them to be more proactive about their health. Wider Circle’s trusted delivery network has been proven to drive resilience, improve member experience, engagement and reduce inappropriate utilization and has been published in the peer reviewed literature. Today, Wider Circle offers its unique neighborhood care programs to tens of thousands of communities nationwide. To learn more, visit widercircle.com.

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, ApolloMed operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), and entities participating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center (CMMI) innovation models. For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net