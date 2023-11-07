ReturnGO Announces Capital Funding and Unique Suite of Return and Exchange Capabilities to Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReturnGO, an innovative company that enables efficient management of returns and exchanges for products purchased on eCommerce sites, announced today that it has entered into a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment (“MCF”), which will provide MCF merchants with an integrated solution that automates the entire return and exchange process.

ReturnGO’s platform has already been implemented as a software as a service (SaaS) in more than 2,500 Shopify stores. The company states its mission is to develop an open, end-to-end solution that can be used with any eCommerce stack, from retail platforms to logistics, marketing, customer support, and loyalty solutions. Using flexible, data-driven technology, ReturnGO aims to improve the shopping experience by giving customers more return options, making eCommerce more sustainable and reducing reverse logistics costs for online retailers. For this to happen, all integrations must work together within one solution - a kind of “post-purchase operating system”, as described by ReturnGO.

The company’s new integration with MCF will play an instrumental role in furthering ReturnGO’s mission and setting a new standard for providing customers with automated and efficient returns and exchanges. ReturnGO currently helps retailers process more than 250,000 returns per month. The ability to provide customers with tailored alternative products and real-time return solutions has increased the number of product exchanges by a substantial percentage, reducing the need for full refunds and maximizing retailers’ profitability.

“ReturnGO’s new integration with MCF will give merchants the ability to automate and streamline their reverse logistics, while helping shoppers with returning and exchanging orders,” said Wain Yu, Director of Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment. “The reverse logistics technology of ReturnGO combined with the fast and reliable fulfillment and delivery capabilities of MCF solution will help MCF merchants offer an automated returns experience that’s simple and easy to use for their shoppers.”

ReturnGO’s track record and continued momentum over the past year have enabled it to secure an additional $5 million in capital, led by Trestle Partners, a private investment fund that focuses on investing in pre-Series A and Series A SaaS businesses. This investment follows a successful $6.5 million seed funding round that was announced last June, which was led by TPY Capital fund, along with Cresson, Good Company, SeedIL, and Aristagroa.

“Our new integration with MCF further removes friction from the online buying experience and is a win-win for both customers and retailers. We believe it will continue to help retailers improve their operations, increase revenue, and become more sustainable, while providing customers with an even better shopping experience,” said Aviad Raz, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ReturnGO. “Additionally, we are thrilled to welcome the team at Trestle Partners as an investment partner. Trestle possesses extensive experience in helping SaaS companies strategically grow their businesses, and I am confident they’ll provide us with valuable knowledge and expertise as we look to further scale our platform.”

Eyal Rosenthal, Co-Founder, Chief of Strategy, and US General Manager at ReturnGO, added, “Putting merchants first and improving the lives of retailers has been and remains our focus, whether it’s by saving sales, reducing returns, or helping to improve their operational efficiency. Providing our platform and capabilities to MCF merchants is a natural extension of this focus and we believe it will significantly enhance their ability to drive customer satisfaction.”

ReturnGO was founded in July 2020 by Aviad Raz (CEO), Assi Abramovich (CTO), and Eyal Rosenthal (US GM) and currently employs 25 people at its research and development center in Ramat Gan, Israel. The company recently expanded its footprint in the U.S. via a new subsidiary to further support its successful business within this important market, the company’s primary target territory.

About ReturnGO

ReturnGO is a leading post-purchase solutions provider to more than 2,500 merchants worldwide, including category leaders such as Orthofeet, Decathlon, Dixxon, and more. ReturnGO has demonstrated its ability to deliver innovative solutions to merchants to enhance their customer satisfaction, increase operational efficiency, and save sales, with the end result of higher customer long-term value and overall merchant profitability. For more information, visit www.returngo.ai.